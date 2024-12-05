Bandwidth Allocation in Virtual Server Instances

In this blog post, we explore VSI bandwidth in detail, including what determines the amount of bandwidth allocated to a VSI, how the allocated amount of VSI bandwidth is divided for use by network interfaces (network bandwidth) and block storage volumes (volume bandwidth), how to modify the amount of bandwidth apportioned to each and how network and volume bandwidth are assigned to network interfaces and volumes attached to a VSI. We also give examples of how to display and modify the bandwidth allotment for network and volumes.
When a VSI is provisioned in the IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), a fixed amount of bandwidth is allocated to the VSI. The allocated amount of bandwidth:
All network and block storage volume bandwidth requirements for the VSI are satisfied from the allocated bandwidth. Bandwidth is stated in units of megabits per second (Mbps) or gigabits per second (Gbps).
In general, the allocated amount of bandwidth is currently 2 Gbps per virtual CPU (vCPU) up to a maximum of 80 Gbps for most instance profiles (although for the Ultra High Memory instance profiles, the allocated bandwidth is 1 Gbps per vCPU). The allocated bandwidth for each profile is given under the “Bandwidth Cap” column in the documentation for Instance Profiles.
The amount of bandwidth allocated to the VSI is divided for use by networking (“network bandwidth”) and block storage volumes (“volume bandwidth”). Network bandwidth includes the traffic that flows over the VSI’s network interfaces, while volume bandwidth includes traffic to the VSI’s block storage volumes. Traffic to NFS-mounted VPC File Shares is included in the network bandwidth because the NFS traffic flows over the VSI’s network interfaces. Access to local disks (Instance Storage) does not consume any of the bandwidth allocated to the VSI.
By default, the network bandwidth allocation is 75% of the instance’s allocated bandwidth, while the volume bandwidth allocation is 25%. Modifying the VSI’s allocated bandwidth means changing the network/volume bandwidth split to a different percentage. Increasing volume bandwidth decreases network bandwidth while decreasing volume bandwidth increases network bandwidth.
For example, a bx2-2×8 balanced server profile is entitled to 4,000 Mbps of bandwidth. By default, 3,000 Mbps is allocated to networking and 1,000 Mbps is allocated to storage. When provisioning a VSI via the IBM Virtual Private Cloud UI (UI), the actual volume and network bandwidth values are displayed for the selected profile. Selecting the bx2-2×8 profile while creating a VSI via the UI shows the following:
The amount of bandwidth allocated to the VSI, the current network bandwidth and the current volume bandwidth can be displayed using the IBM Virtual Private Cloud CLI (CLI). Only the relevant JSON fields are shown below:
{
...
"bandwidth": 4000,
"total_network_bandwidth": 3000,
"total_volume_bandwidth": 1000,
...
}
The values can also be displayed via the UI by navigating to the Instance details view for the desired instance:
Network bandwidth is the amount of bandwidth assigned exclusively for use by the VSI’s network interfaces. The network bandwidth limit applies to each direction (inbound and outbound) separately.
Network bandwidth is set, implicitly, when the VSI is created or as a result of a change in volume bandwidth — it cannot be set explicitly. Network bandwidth is shared equally by all attached network interfaces, but any one network interface is capped at a maximum of 16,000 Mbps (16 Gbps) at the time of publication, provided the selected instance profile allocates enough total bandwidth to allow it. Leftover network bandwidth beyond that currently allocated to attached network interfaces cannot be used unless one or more additional network interfaces are attached to the VSI.
For example, a bx2-16×64 balanced server profile is entitled to 32,000 Mbps of bandwidth, of which 24,000 Mbps (75%) is allocated to networking by default. If only one network interface is attached to the VSI, it will be allocated 16,000 Mbps of bandwidth (the maximum allowed for one interface), leaving 8,000 Mbps of unused network bandwidth. If a second network interface is attached to the VSI, each interface will be allocated 12,000 Mbps of bandwidth because the available 24,000 Mbps will be allocated equally across both interfaces. Attaching a third network interface will result in each of the three interfaces being allocated 8,000 Mbps.
Using the CLI, the following command can be used to display the bandwidth allocated to the primary network interface — when there is only one attached — for a VSI using the bx2-16×64 profile and provisioned using the default amount of network bandwidth of 24,000 Mbps:
$ ibmcloud is instance-network-interface <instance_id> <primary_interface_id>... ID 0727-4777dcc2-af8f-414d-8325-16898708dd26 Name primary Type primary Speed 16000 ...
After attaching a second network interface to the VSI, the network bandwidth will now be divided equally between the primary and the newly attached interface. Checking both interfaces, the allocated bandwidth is now 12,000 Mbps for each:
$ ibmcloud is instance-network-interface <instance_id> <primary_interface_id> ... ID 0727-4777dcc2-af8f-414d-8325-16898708dd26 Name primary Type primary Speed 12000 ... $ ibmcloud is instance-network-interface <instance_id> <interface2_id> ... ID 0727-54245510-be5f-48f2-93e3-97df1eb9c1af Name interface2 Type secondary Speed 12000 ...
Volume bandwidth is the amount of bandwidth assigned exclusively for use by the VSI’s block storage volumes. Volume bandwidth limits apply to the sum of read and write volume traffic.
Block storage volumes have an “unattached” bandwidth value associated with them. The value represents the maximum bandwidth assigned to the volume. The value is calculated at volume provisioning time (or when volume IOPS or capacity are modified) and is a function of the current IOPS for the volume, the volume capacity and the volume profile. Unattached bandwidth is calculated at a block size of 16 KB for the custom, general-purpose and 5iops-tier profiles and at a block size of 256 KB for the 10iops-tier profile.
Block storage volumes also have an “attached” bandwidth value associated with them. The value represents the actual amount of bandwidth available to the volume when it is attached to a VSI. It is a function of the volume’s unattached bandwidth, the unattached bandwidth of all currently attached volumes and the amount of volume bandwidth set for the VSI. The attached bandwidth value is calculated for all volumes currently attached to a VSI when any of following happens:
The sum of read bandwidth and write bandwidth for a volume cannot exceed the volume’s attached bandwidth.
The VSI’s volume bandwidth is divided among all volumes attached to the VSI. The bandwidth for each attachment is calculated as follows:
Because attachment bandwidth is re-calculated every time a volume is attached, attaching additional volumes can reduce the bandwidth allocated to volumes that were already attached, while detaching volumes can increase the attachment bandwidth allocated to the volumes that remain attached.
Also, because attachment bandwidth is assigned per volume attachment and it is not shared by other attachments, there can be times where some volumes are not using all the bandwidth allocated to them, while heavily used volumes are exhausting the bandwidth allocated to them but cannot make use of the lightly used volume’s spare bandwidth.
It is important to carefully consider the volume bandwidth requirements and adjust the VSI’s volume bandwidth value accordingly to provide an acceptable level of service to all volumes attached to the VSI.
The bandwidth allocation for the VSI can be modified to apportion network and volume bandwidth values differently, in order to meet workload requirements.
The bandwidth allocation can be modified at VSI provision time, but only if the VSI is provisioned using the IBM Virtual Private Cloud CLI (CLI) or the IBM Virtual Private Cloud API (API) — it is not possible to modify the bandwidth allocation if the VSI is provisioned via the IBM Virtual Private Cloud UI (UI).
The following CLI command can be used to provision an VSI using the bx2-2×8 profile and override the bandwidth allocation to allocate 2000 Mbps each for network and volume bandwidth:
$ ibmcloud is instance-create bw-allocation-vsi1 <vpc_id> <zone> bx2-2x8 <subnet_id> --image <image_id> --keys <key_id>
Notice that only the
The bandwidth allocation can also be modified dynamically any time after the VSI has been provisioned via the UI, the CLI and the APIs. Bandwidth can be adjusted to any value, but both network and volume bandwidth must be at least 500 Mbps.
The following CLI command can be used to modify the current bandwidth allocation for the VSI created in the previous example to 2,500 Mbps network and 1,500 Mbps volume bandwidth:
$ ibmcloud is instance-update <instance_id> --total-volume-bandwidth 1500 ... Bandwidth(Mbps) 4000 Volume bandwidth(Mbps) 1500 Network bandwidth(Mbps) 2500 ...
Using the UI, navigate to the Instance details view for the desired VSI and click on the edit (pencil) button next to Bandwidth allocation:
That brings up the Edit bandwidth allocation dialog where the Volume bandwidth value can be modified as desired.
When resizing a VSI to a smaller instance profile (one with fewer vCPUs and thus less instance bandwidth) it may be necessary to adjust the VSI’s volume bandwidth amount prior to the resize operation. In order to successfully resize, the VSI’s volume bandwidth must be at least 500 Mbps less than the allocated bandwidth amount in the target instance profile.
For example:
The resize operation will fail because the current amount of volume bandwidth (4,000 Mbps) is not at least 500 Mbps less than the target instance profile’s total bandwidth (4,000 Mbps), which would leave zero (0) bandwidth for network. In order to successfully resize, the VSI’s volume bandwidth amount must be adjusted to 3,500 Mbps or less prior to attempting the resize operation.
Attached data volumes remain attached in the resized VSI but their attachment bandwidth amount(s) will be re-calculated, possibly changing the values from the pre-resize amounts.
Continuing with the bx2-2×8 VSI shown above, with the volume bandwidth allocation set at 1,500 Mbps, two data volumes will be created and attached to show what happens to each volume attachment after various attachment scenarios and after a change in volume bandwidth for the VSI. Responses to the CLI commands will only show relevant fields, not the entire responses.
The data/secondary volumes to be used are as follows:
Because the VSI’s volume bandwidth is currently set to 1,500 Mbps, 393 Mbps of which is assigned to the boot volume, there will only be 1,107 Mbps of volume bandwidth available to allocate to the two volumes once they’re attached.
First, attach the 1,500 GB volume:
$ ibmcloud is instance-volume-attachment-add bw-allocation-attachment1 <instance_id> <volume1_id>
Then display the volume attachment:
$ ibmcloud is instance-volume-attachment <instance_id> <attachment1_id> Getting volume attachment 0727-7a94d3d8-45fd-4e67-864d-a7d5720cb024 ... ID 0727-7a94d3d8-45fd-4e67-864d-a7d5720cb024 Name bw-allocation-attachment1 Status attached Bandwidth(Mbps) 983 Type data ...
As seen above, the attachment has been assigned 983 Mbps of bandwidth (the same amount as the volume’s unattached bandwidth) because the VSI’s remaining volume bandwidth was 1,107 Mbps. After the volume is attached, the remaining amount of volume bandwidth is 124 Mbps (1,107 – 983).
Now attach the 4,000 GB volume:
$ ibmcloud is instance-volume-attachment-add bw-allocation-attachment2 <instance_id> <volume2_id>
Then display the volume attachment:
$ ibmcloud is instance-volume-attachment <instance_id> <attachment2_id> Getting volume attachment 0727-a16f3d6c-9dec-433e-a052-4876765e3ba1 ... ID 0727-a16f3d6c-9dec-433e-a052-4876765e3ba1 Name bw-allocation-attachment2 Status attached Bandwidth(Mbps) 805 Type data...
Remembering that attachment bandwidth is recalculated for all attached volumes whenever a new volume is attached. We see that although only 124 Mbps of volume bandwidth remained available, attachment2 was assigned 805 Mbps of bandwidth. That means the bandwidth for attachment1 had to be reduced from the 983 Mbps initially assigned to it:
$ ibmcloud is instance-volume-attachment <instance_id> <attachment1_id> Getting volume attachment 0727-7a94d3d8-45fd-4e67-864d-a7d5720cb024 ... ID 0727-7a94d3d8-45fd-4e67-864d-a7d5720cb024 Nam bw-allocation-attachment1 Status attached Bandwidth(Mbps) 301 Type data ...
The two data volumes were allocated attachment bandwidth in proportion to their unattached bandwidths: 805 Mbps / 2,621 Mbps = 301 Mbps / 983 Mbps
The boot volume attachment’s allocated bandwidth is unchanged:
$ ibmcloud is instance-volume-attachment <instance_id> <bootvol_attachment_id> Getting volume attachment 0727-f7f0eaa5-eca5-4267-b34a-1d9d509d5716 ... ID 0727-f7f0eaa5-eca5-4267-b34a-1d9d509d5716 Name rental-linguini-showman-staunch Status attached Bandwidth(Mbps) 393 Type boot ...
If attachment1 is now deleted, it should free up 301 Mbps of bandwidth. Because attachment bandwidth is also recalculated for all attached volumes whenever a volume is detached, we should expect the amount of bandwidth currently assigned to attachment2 to increase:
$ ibmcloud is instance-volume-attachment-detach <instance_id> <attachment1_id>
Display attachment2 and the boot volume attachment:
$ ibmcloud is instance-volume-attachment <instance_id> <attachment2_id> Getting volume attachment 0727-a16f3d6c-9dec-433e-a052-4876765e3ba1 ... ID 0727-a16f3d6c-9dec-433e-a052-4876765e3ba1 Name bw-allocation-attachment2 Status attached Bandwidth(Mbps) 1107 Type data ... $ ibmcloud is instance-volume-attachment <instance_id> <bootvol_attachment_id> Getting volume attachment 0727-f7f0eaa5-eca5-4267-b34a-1d9d509d5716 ... ID 0727-f7f0eaa5-eca5-4267-b34a-1d9d509d5716 Name rental-linguini-showman-staunch Status attached Bandwidth(Mbps) 393 Type boot ...
As seen above, the amount of bandwidth allocated to attachment2 increased to use all available volume bandwidth, and the boot volume’s attachment bandwidth remains unchanged.
Finally, what happens when the VSI’s volume bandwidth is reduced from 1,500 Mbps to 750 Mbps?
$ ibmcloud is instance-update <instance_id> --total-volume-bandwidth 750 Updating instance 0727_4a6c774b-b39b-4221-a5bd-787caeca7935 ... ID 0727_4a6c774b-b39b-4221-a5bd-787caeca7935 Name bw-allocation-vsi1 ... Status running Profile bx2-2x8 vCPUs 2 Memory(GiB) 8 Bandwidth(Mbps) 4000 Volume bandwidth(Mbps) 750 Network bandwidth(Mbps) 3250 ...
Display attachment2 and the boot volume attachment:
$ ibmcloud is instance-volume-attachment <instance_id> <attachment2_id> Getting volume attachment 0727-a16f3d6c-9dec-433e-a052-4876765e3ba1 ... ID 0727-a16f3d6c-9dec-433e-a052-4876765e3ba1 Name bw-allocation-attachment2 ... Status attached Bandwidth(Mbps) 357 Type data ... $ ibmcloud is instance-volume-attachment <instance_id> <bootvol_attachment_id> Getting volume attachment 0727-f7f0eaa5-eca5-4267-b34a-1d9d509d5716 ... ID 0727-f7f0eaa5-eca5-4267-b34a-1d9d509d5716 Nam rental-linguini-showman-staunch ... Status attached Bandwidth(Mbps) 393 Type boot ...
Because attachment bandwidth is also recalculated for all attached volumes whenever the VSI’s bandwidth allocation is modified, and because the new volume bandwidth value is lower than the previous one, the amount of bandwidth currently allocated to attachment2 is reduced from 1,107 Mbps to 357 Mbps, while the boot volume’s attachment bandwidth allocation remains unchanged.
In this post, we described how a fixed amount of bandwidth is allocated to a VSI based on the instance profile used to provision the VSI, how the allocated amount of bandwidth is divided for use by network and block storage volumes, what the default apportionments are and how the apportionments can be modified.
We also described how network and volume bandwidth are assigned to attached network interfaces and volumes. The key takeaways are as follows:
For more information about bandwidth allocation see, “Bandwidth allocation for instance profiles” and “Bandwidth allocation for block storage volumes.”
Learn more about IBM Cloud VPC.