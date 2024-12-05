Bandwidth Allocation in Virtual Server Instances

When a VSI is provisioned in the IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), a fixed amount of bandwidth is allocated to the VSI. The allocated amount of bandwidth:



Is determined by the instance profile selected when provisioning the VSI.

Is not user changeable. The amount of bandwidth allocated to a VSI can only be changed by doing the following: Choosing a different instance profile that offers a more suitable amount of bandwidth when provisioning the VSI. Resizing the VSI to use an instance profile that offers more bandwidth.



All network and block storage volume bandwidth requirements for the VSI are satisfied from the allocated bandwidth. Bandwidth is stated in units of megabits per second (Mbps) or gigabits per second (Gbps).

In general, the allocated amount of bandwidth is currently 2 Gbps per virtual CPU (vCPU) up to a maximum of 80 Gbps for most instance profiles (although for the Ultra High Memory instance profiles, the allocated bandwidth is 1 Gbps per vCPU). The allocated bandwidth for each profile is given under the “Bandwidth Cap” column in the documentation for Instance Profiles.

The amount of bandwidth allocated to the VSI is divided for use by networking (“network bandwidth”) and block storage volumes (“volume bandwidth”). Network bandwidth includes the traffic that flows over the VSI’s network interfaces, while volume bandwidth includes traffic to the VSI’s block storage volumes. Traffic to NFS-mounted VPC File Shares is included in the network bandwidth because the NFS traffic flows over the VSI’s network interfaces. Access to local disks (Instance Storage) does not consume any of the bandwidth allocated to the VSI.

By default, the network bandwidth allocation is 75% of the instance’s allocated bandwidth, while the volume bandwidth allocation is 25%. Modifying the VSI’s allocated bandwidth means changing the network/volume bandwidth split to a different percentage. Increasing volume bandwidth decreases network bandwidth while decreasing volume bandwidth increases network bandwidth.

For example, a bx2-2×8 balanced server profile is entitled to 4,000 Mbps of bandwidth. By default, 3,000 Mbps is allocated to networking and 1,000 Mbps is allocated to storage. When provisioning a VSI via the IBM Virtual Private Cloud UI (UI), the actual volume and network bandwidth values are displayed for the selected profile. Selecting the bx2-2×8 profile while creating a VSI via the UI shows the following: