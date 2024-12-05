Adding Instance Storage to an Existing VPC VSI

In a development environment, I deployed three (3) VSIs, installed and configured an application. The initial configuration made use of a VSI profile without instance storage. As I was testing the solution, it became apparent that I should have used a profile with instance storage to benefit from the low-latency and higher disk I/O for some I/O intensive processing of the application. Although the option does exist today to resize a VSI to a different profile, it is not currently possible to resize to a profile that includes instance storage.

An instance with a profile that does not include instance storage cannot be resized to a profile that does include instance storage (IBM Cloud docs).

Maybe, now, there is a way.