A Global Replication Service Solution Using IBM Power Virtual Server

The solution uses a remote copy consistency group to ensure that the data spread across multiple volumes is consistent while it is copied across the remote site. Also, it helps to switch the replication direction is there is a planned and unplanned disaster. GRS API/CLIs can be used to create and manage replicated volumes and consistency groups.

IBM Power Virtual Server has DAL12/WDC06 data centres enabled to use Global Replication Services APIs. This means that if you are using DAL12 as a primary site, you will have auxiliary volumes created on WDC06. Similarly, if you are using WDC06 as a primary site, you will have auxiliary volumes created on DAL12. The site where volumes are created or enabled for replication is the primary site.

