One of the greatest lessons of the cloud era is that the economic advantages of the cloud come to those who make them happen. The cloud on its own does not deliver improvements in application performance or financial payoffs. In fact, the opposite can be true if cloud managers are not diligent. The problem is that manual processes for managing cloud complexity are impossible to perform at scale.

Automation is required to effectively guide cloud optimization processes. An emerging breed of AI-driven cloud optimization solution now offers such a capability. In this report, PeerSpot members who use the IBM® Turbonomic® platform weigh in on best practices for selecting such a cloud optimization solution. In their view, the right solution will be one that puts the performance of the application first, leverages automation, supports Kubernetes, increases IT productivity and reduces cloud costs.