VMware Horizon integration

VMware Horizon is a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution offered by VMware. It provides end users access to all their virtual desktops, applications and online services through a single digital workspace.

With the information provided by Horizon, the IBM® Turbonomic® platform helps ensure you are matched to desktop images that meet your demand. IBM Turbonomic software can even automate the scaling of Horizon’s virtual desktops, making it easier to precisely match resources with demand.

With this integration, IT teams gain valuable insight into the interconnected nature of the organization’s environment, while our software helps ensure the performance of virtual desktops, reduces costs and promotes efficient utilization of VDI infrastructure.