VMware Horizon integration

VMware Horizon is a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution offered by VMware. It provides end users access to all their virtual desktops, applications and online services through a single digital workspace.
With the information provided by Horizon, the IBM® Turbonomic® platform helps ensure you are matched to desktop images that meet your demand. IBM Turbonomic software can even automate the scaling of Horizon’s virtual desktops, making it easier to precisely match resources with demand.
With this integration, IT teams gain valuable insight into the interconnected nature of the organization’s environment, while our software helps ensure the performance of virtual desktops, reduces costs and promotes efficient utilization of VDI infrastructure.
Entities
Business user
Desktop pool
View pod
Metrics
Business user:
ImageCPU
ImageMem
ImageStorage
Desktop pool:
Pool CPU
Pool memory
Pool storage
Active sessions
Total sessions
View pod:
Active sessions
Total sessions
Actions generated
Business user:
Move business user due to image congestion
Move business user due to desktop pool congestion
Desktop pool:
IBM Turbonomic software does not recommend actions to perform on a desktop pool. Instead, it recommends actions to perform on the business users running active sessions in the pool.
View pod:
IBM Turbonomic software does not recommend actions to perform on a view pod. Instead, it recommends actions to perform on the business users running active sessions in the view pod.