The IBM® TRIRIGA® Application Suite options (TAS) is available with subscription and perpetual licensing and a variety of deployment options. The licensing of functionality is based on a metric called AppPoints. Clients purchase AppPoints and then allocate them to the software components or capabilities they wish to use. This offers maximum flexibility in product licensing.
For clients that would like to obtain a solution for space management (desk and room booking reservations), service and work order management, or capital planning and facility condition assessment, a TRIRIGA Essentials package is a great way to get started. For other real estate and facility management pricing and configuration assistance on capabilities like Real Estate Management, Lease Management, and Sustainability please contact IBM.
Authorized Configure adminstrators
1
1
1
Authorized Base users
7
Space Planners and/or Reservation Coordinators
7
Maintenance Managers
10
Project Managers and/or Facility Condition Managers
Authorized Limited users
10
Space Assessors
15
Maintenance Technicians
13
Project Task Technicians and/or FCA Inspectors
Authorized Self-Service users
2000
Reservation users
Unlimited
Service Requestors
N/A
* The estimated price is not guaranteed and not a formal offer from IBM, its affiliates or its business partners. Certain factors such as IBM TRIRIGA Application Suite configuration, add-ons, and discounts will affect the quoted price. IBM business partners set and provide their own IBM TRIRIGA Application Suite pricing, that may differ from the estimated price. Neither IBM nor its affiliates or its business partners are bound by the provided estimate. Your quoted price will vary from the estimated price. Prices in local currency will vary. Estimated prices is based on a minimum term of 12 months.