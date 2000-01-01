Home Asset management TRIRIGA Pricing
Explore the implementation options and affordability of IBM TRIRIGA, a market-leading tool that helps design a safe and flexible workplace, increase employee engagement and drive operational efficiency in your facilities.
Explore the demo
A group of people working on computers in an office
Pricing details

The IBM® TRIRIGA® Application Suite options (TAS) is available with subscription and perpetual licensing and a variety of deployment options. The licensing of functionality is based on a metric called AppPoints. Clients purchase AppPoints and then allocate them to the software components or capabilities they wish to use. This offers maximum flexibility in product licensing.

For clients that would like to obtain a solution for space management (desk and room booking reservations), service and work order management, or capital planning and facility condition assessment, a TRIRIGA Essentials package is a great way to get started. For other real estate and facility management pricing and configuration assistance on capabilities like Real Estate Management, Lease Management, and Sustainability please contact IBM.
Explore the TRIRIGA demo

Discover how you can optimize your real estate and facilities management operations.
Read the IBM TRIRIGA Application Suite
Essentials options
Essentials offerings Space Management and Reservations Starting at USD 42,000 per year* Service and Work Order Management Starting at USD 42,000 per year* Capital Planning and Facility Condition Assessment Starting at USD 42,000 per year*

Authorized Configure adminstrators 

1

1

1

Authorized Base users

7

Space Planners and/or Reservation Coordinators

7

Maintenance Managers

10

Project Managers and/or Facility Condition Managers

Authorized Limited users

10

Space Assessors

15

Maintenance Technicians

13

Project Task Technicians and/or FCA Inspectors

Authorized Self-Service users

2000 

Reservation users

Unlimited

Service Requestors

N/A
  • Dynamic space planning
  • Space allocations/chargebacks
  • CAD integration and graphical floor plan reporting
  • Mobile space assessment app
  • Reservation management
  • Mobile Reserve, locate apps for workplace occupants
  • Reserve desk near colleagues
  • Scan-to-clain desk reservations
  • Service Management
  • Mobile service request app
  • Corrective Maintenance
  • Planned maintenance
  • Work planner app for supervisors
  • Mobile work task app for technicians with offline, procedure tracking
  • Inventory Management
  • Workplace productivity reporting
  • Capital Project Management
  • Project budget planning
  • Project scheduling
  • Project task management and execution
  • Project procurement/bid management
  • Project risk/issue management
  • Facility condition assesments, facility condition index calculations
  • Deficiency analysis and opportunity prioritization  

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Deployment and licensing options

TRIRIGA offers the most flexible selection of deployment and licensing options in the industry to make it easier to build the system you need.
Options Deployment Licensing Management

Supported features
  • On-premises
  • IBM Cloud®
  • Third-party cloud
  • Subscription license
  • Perpetual license
  • Managed by customer

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Related products IBM® Maximo® Application Suite

Get intelligent asset management, monitoring, predictive maintenance, and more in a single platform.

 IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite

Plan for and respond to critical weather events with advanced analytics to ensure business continuity.

 IBM Envizi

Accelerate sustainability by managing all your environmental, social and governance (ESG) indicators in a single platform.
Take the next step

Talk to an expert to learn how your organization can benefit from an intelligent asset management and integrated workplace management system.

 Explore TRIRIGA documentation
Disclaimer

* The estimated price is not guaranteed and not a formal offer from IBM, its affiliates or its business partners. Certain factors such as IBM TRIRIGA Application Suite configuration, add-ons, and discounts will affect the quoted price. IBM business partners set and provide their own IBM TRIRIGA Application Suite pricing, that may differ from the estimated price. Neither IBM nor its affiliates or its business partners are bound by the provided estimate. Your quoted price will vary from the estimated price. Prices in local currency will vary. Estimated prices is based on a minimum term of 12 months.