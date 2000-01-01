The IBM® TRIRIGA® Application Suite options (TAS) is available with subscription and perpetual licensing and a variety of deployment options. The licensing of functionality is based on a metric called AppPoints. Clients purchase AppPoints and then allocate them to the software components or capabilities they wish to use. This offers maximum flexibility in product licensing.

For clients that would like to obtain a solution for space management (desk and room booking reservations), service and work order management, or capital planning and facility condition assessment, a TRIRIGA Essentials package is a great way to get started. For other real estate and facility management pricing and configuration assistance on capabilities like Real Estate Management, Lease Management, and Sustainability please contact IBM.