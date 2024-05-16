Tekton on IBM Cloud

Create Kubernetes-native CI/CD pipelines with maximum speed and flexibility

What is Tekton?

Tekton is an open-source, vendor-neutral framework for creating continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) systems, governed by the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) (link resides outside IBM). As a Kubernetes-native framework, Tekton helps to modernize continuous delivery by providing industry specifications for pipelines, workflows, and other building blocks — making deployment across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments faster and easier.

IBM provides a seamlessly managed CI/CD experience with Tekton pipelines in IBM Cloud® Continuous Delivery toolchains, so you can deliver cloud-native applications across multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems, monitored by an integrated dashboard.

Tekton features Easier, faster app deployment
Automated processes ensure consistency and reduce errors. Create cloud-native pipelines quickly across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments.
Shared pipelines reduce complexity
Open-source components help standardize CI/CD tooling and processes across developers, projects and organizations, reducing rework and speeding development.
Runs on any Kubernetes environment
As a true open source solution, Tekton enables the creation of continuous delivery pipelines to deploy apps to any Kubernetes environment.
Kubernetes-native for agility and control

Tekton pipelines run on Kubernetes, use Kubernetes clusters as a first class type, and use containers as their building blocks.

 Serverless for greater efficiency

Use cloud resources only when needed to execute the pipeline tasks, which helps to reduce costs and to enhance development team control.
Getting started on IBM Cloud Using Tekton on IBM Cloud requires little setup. You will need the following services: IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery

Used to create toolchains that support your app delivery tasks. Get 500 pipeline jobs per month free.

 Get started free IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service

Deploy secure, highly available apps in a native Kubernetes experience. Get a free cluster to start.

 Get started free Sample Tekton pipeline-as-code

Github repo for building and deploying a "hello world" app with a Tekton pipeline.

 Get the code
Tekton Use Cases

Explore Tekton first-hand, through architectural diagrams, GitHub repos, step-by-step instructions and demos.

 Develop a Kubernetes app using Tekton pipelines in an IBM open toolchain

Create an open toolchain, and develop a simple web app that you deploy to an IBM Kubernetes Service cluster.

 Continuous delivery with Tekton dashboards

See how we used Tekton pipelines and Red Hat® OpenShift® to speed deployments from 45 to 15 minutes.
IBM Cloud DevOps on Slack

For more information, see our documentation. If you have questions, engage our team via Slack by registering here and join the discussion in the #ask-your-question channel on our public Cloud DevOps @ IBM Slack (link resides outside IBM).

