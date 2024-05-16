Tekton on IBM Cloud

Tekton is an open-source, vendor-neutral framework for creating continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) systems, governed by the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) (link resides outside IBM). As a Kubernetes-native framework, Tekton helps to modernize continuous delivery by providing industry specifications for pipelines, workflows, and other building blocks — making deployment across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments faster and easier.

IBM provides a seamlessly managed CI/CD experience with Tekton pipelines in IBM Cloud® Continuous Delivery toolchains, so you can deliver cloud-native applications across multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems, monitored by an integrated dashboard.