Thank you for signing up for the IBM Sterling Supply Chain Intelligence Suite Food Safety Trial.
Your trial account will be ready in a few minutes. In the trial, you can explore how IBM simplifies food safety and quality, while addressing FDA regulatory compliance requirements.
You can try product capabilities including:
For additional help, please engage our Supply Chain Intelligence Suite Community or contact IBM Support at the following email address: scis@watson-media.zendesk.com.
Yes, log in to accept your trial and view a guided tour.
The trial is free.
The trial lasts for 30 days.
Yes, you can add your own data into the trial. Click here for additional details.
Yes! You can either add additional users to your trial via User Management, or encourage them to sign up for their own trial.
Supply Chain Intelligence Suite is hosted on the cloud and runs on your internet browser. You don’t need to download any software.
The trial length is limited to 30 days. To continue exploring after 30 days, book a consultation or purchase our Essentials package.
After 30 days, your trial will automatically expire. You don’t need to manually cancel the trial.
The trial is limited to 4,000 trackable units and 50,000 base record updates. If you exceed these limits in the trial period, you will be informed in the application, and you may purchase an upgrade to avoid losing functionality.
Please engage our Supply Chain Intelligence Suite Community or contact IBM Support at the following email address: scis@watson-media.zendesk.com.
Yes, you can request a consultation from the Talk to an Expert link at the bottom of our product webpage.
You can request a consultation to discuss and address your use case with an IBM Sales Consultant who can provide a personalized demo. You can also visit the product webpage for more information.
Trial accounts can be upgraded to paid subscriptions any time during or after trial period. You can review purchasing options for Supply Chain Intelligence Suite here.