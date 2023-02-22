Updated: February 22, 2023
The following policy applies to enterprise customers, if you have a Professional Tier account, instead email cloudsuccess@streamsets.com.
StreamSets offers support services for the product's (“Support”) in accordance with the following terms:
Customer may report errors or abnormal behavior of the Products (“Issues”) by submitting a ticket through StreamSets’ 24-hour web ticketing system at streamsets.com/support (“Ticket”). Customer may also escalate the Issue via a request through the support ticket. Customer will provide information and cooperation to StreamSets as reasonably required for StreamSets to provide Support. This includes, without limitation, providing the following information to StreamSets regarding the Issue:
As part of its cooperation obligations, Customer must designate an individual to perform problem determination and implementation of remedies who is (a) knowledgeable about the operation of the Products and the hardware on which it may be installed and (b) qualified to perform problem determination and remedial functions with respect to the Products.
For such period as Customer has paid the applicable fee, StreamSets shall provide Customer with Support consisting of the following:
Silver Support
(a) Support hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time or Central European Time (as determined by StreamSets based on Customer’s location) on Monday through Friday (excluding StreamSets holidays); (b) Issue submission from up to four (4) Technical Contacts and (c) StreamSets Support personnel assign a priority level to each Issue in their sole discretion and seek to provide responses to Issues during support hours in accordance with the table below.
Gold Support
(a) Support 24 hours per day, 7 days per week; (b) Issue submission from up to eight (8) Technical Contacts and (c) StreamSets Support personnel assign a priority level to each Issue in their sole discretion and seek to provide responses to Issues during support hours in accordance with the table below.
Platinum Support
Same as Gold Support but includes Issue submission from up to sixteen (16) Technical Contacts.
|
Priority levels
Priority level 1
Description:An Issue which renders the Product inoperative with the Customer’s production system or Customer’s production functionality. This does not apply to Customer’s non-production systems. Customer cannot continue essential operations.
Priority level 2
Description:An Issue in a production environment which significantly impacts the performance of a Product but does not cause complete inoperability. Production operations can continue in a restricted fashion and a workaround may be used to restore functionality. Additionally, this applies to any Issue in a non-production environment which causes a significant loss of capability or severe outage thereby completely blocking development operations and/or causing a time-sensitive impact to a planned production deployment.
Priority level 3
Description:A lower impact Issue on a production or non-production system that involves a partial or limited loss of non-critical functionality, or some other Issue involving no loss in functionality. This applies to all of Customer’s systems, including test and development systems. Customer can continue essential operations.
Priority level 4
Description:An Issue which renders the Product inoperative with the Customer’s production system or Customer’s production functionality. This does not apply to Customer’s non-production systems. Customer cannot continue essential operations.
|
Target response times2
Priority level
Silver support
Gold support
Platinum support
Level 1
8 business hours1
2 hours
1 hour
Level 2
2 business days1
24 hours
12 hours
Level 3
3 business days1
3 business days1
3 business days1
Level 4
3 business days1
3 business days1
3 business days1
StreamSets will have no obligation to provide Support to the extent an Issue arises from:
If an Issue is resolved, based on StreamSets’ reasonable determination, or if Customer fails to respond to StreamSets’ requests with respect to an Issue in a timely manner, StreamSets may close the related support ticket. Customer may reopen or submit a new support ticket at any time, but StreamSets has no responsibility to provide further Support if Customer fails to implement any reasonable recommendations for resolution of an Issue already provided by StreamSets.
StreamSets does not require any User personal data to provide Support. If Customer elects to provide User personal data, StreamSets’ use is as described in its Privacy Policy at https://www.softwareag.com/en_corporate/tc/streamsets-legal/privacy-policy.html .
If Customer has purchased a product that includes either Gold or Platinum Support then, for an additional fee, Customer may purchase the Enhanced Plus Support option on an annual basis. Enhanced Plus Support provides Customer with the following additional support services: a separate and additional team that shall be available 8.00am to 5.00pm Eastern Standard time excluding public holidays In order to support the Customer with more timely development, direct pipeline troubleshooting, and allocated development support. Enhanced Plus Support shall be available via a dedicated email contact address. This Enhanced Plus Support is a secondary level of support and Customer’s Gold or Platinum Support remain the primary resource for production system level support and service resolution. This Enhanced Plus Support is not subject to any other commitments in this Support Policy (including Target Response times).
StreamSets Software releases are versioned using the following scheme: X.Y.Z (“Version Scheme”). X designates the Major Version number, Y the Minor Version number, and Z the Patch/Bug Fix version number. Hotfixes are not assigned to a specific slot in the Version Scheme, as they may be distributed without updates to any version numbers.
Major Release
Generally commercially released major new releases, modifications or enhancements to the same Software product as designated by a change in the number assigned as X in the Version Scheme. Major Releases do not include separate or different products marketed by StreamSets under a different name even if such products are compatible with the Software. Major Releases typically are made once every twelve (12) months.
Minor Release
Generally commercially released code corrections, patches, updates and minor version releases of the same Software product as designated by a change in the number assigned as Y in the Version Scheme. Minor Releases are typically made once per quarter.
Patch/Bug Fix
Minor changes to the Software to correct any bugs or flaws or generally improve the Software, as designated by a change in the number assigned as Z in the Version Scheme. Patch/Bug Fixes are released as patches at StreamSets’ discretion.
Hotfix
Immediate changes made to the Software in extraordinary cases to resolve critical issues.
Customer will be provided with Major and Minor Releases of the same Software product(s) licensed by Customer (“Maintenance”).
Support and Maintenance are provided for the current release of the Software and any versions of the Software released within the prior twenty-four (24) months.
1. Business hours and business days are defined according to two time zones – Pacific Standard Time for customers in the Americas and Central European Time for customers in other regions. Holidays are excluded.
2. Support provided to customers in the Americas outside of the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time or to customers in a region other than the Americas may be addressed by, and include transfer of Support data to, StreamSets’ Support resources outside of the United States. Where data transferred to StreamSets for support services constitutes personal data under applicable data protection laws, StreamSets’ Data Processing Addendum (available here) shall apply to the extent required.