For such period as Customer has paid the applicable fee, StreamSets shall provide Customer with Support consisting of the following:

Silver Support

(a) Support hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time or Central European Time (as determined by StreamSets based on Customer’s location) on Monday through Friday (excluding StreamSets holidays); (b) Issue submission from up to four (4) Technical Contacts and (c) StreamSets Support personnel assign a priority level to each Issue in their sole discretion and seek to provide responses to Issues during support hours in accordance with the table below.

Gold Support

(a) Support 24 hours per day, 7 days per week; (b) Issue submission from up to eight (8) Technical Contacts and (c) StreamSets Support personnel assign a priority level to each Issue in their sole discretion and seek to provide responses to Issues during support hours in accordance with the table below.

Platinum Support

Same as Gold Support but includes Issue submission from up to sixteen (16) Technical Contacts.