IBM StreamSets pricing

Pricing plan

IBM StreamSets is priced by virtual private cloud (VPC) at USD 1,050 per VPC per month. Deliver enterprise-grade data streaming integration with powerful ETL capabilities for modern data architectures.
Team package

Starting at

USD 4,200*
a month

Ideal for departmental projects, this package delivers collaboration tools for small teams. With 12–20 pipelines processing 10,000+ records per second, organizations can automate data workflows with enterprise-grade monitoring.

 Business unit package

Starting at

USD 25,200*
a month

Power confidently division-wide data strategies with cross-team collaboration and governance. Starting with 72–120 pipelines processing 60,000+ records per second, delivers optimal performance for business-critical applications with ironclad resilience.

 Enterprise package

Starting at

USD 105,000*
a month

Enables organization-wide data processing, starting with 300+ pipelines and processing 250,000+ records per second. With robust security and multiregion scalability, enterprises can transform massive data volumes while maximizing operational efficiency.

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.

Pricing estimator

Our simple, transparent pricing model provides complete access to all StreamSets capabilities with a straightforward per-VPC monthly fee. Scale your data integration projects predictably while maintaining full access to StreamSets' robust pipeline design, execution and monitoring features.
Discover how to build powerful streaming data pipelines, delivering the real-time insights you need to drive decision making.  

