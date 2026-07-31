IBM Storage Defender Data Resilience Service

Manage your resilience across multi-vendor Storage Environments and prove your business services are recoverable – every day.
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Recovery governance and assurance

Managing resilience across complex infrastructure is challenging. IBM Storage Defender Data Resilience Service helps organizations map business services across storage and backup environments, understand recovery dependencies and continuously validate recoverability through automated testing powered by Predatar.
What you can do

Visualize relationships between business services, applications, storage systems and backup resources to better understand recovery dependencies and operational risk.

Reduce manual effort by automatically creating and maintaining recovery groups that align infrastructure resources with business recovery requirements.

Coordinate resilience management across storage and backup environments through centralized governance, visibility and operational control.

Identify gaps, validate protections policies, and ensure your ackup and storage configuration meet defined requirements.

Benefits

Break down data silos

Gain a centralized view across storage and backup environments to improve resilience management and reduce operational complexity.
Understand complex recoveries

Map business services to supporting infrastructure so teams can better understand recovery dependencies and recovery requirements.
Validate recoveries with confidence

Continuously test recovery readiness using Predatar Recovery Assurance capabilities and help demonstrate that critical services are recoverable.
Reduce operational effort

Automate resilience workflows and governance activities to decrease manual processes and improve consistency across environments.
Take the next step

Discover how IBM Storage Defender Data Resilience Service and Predatar can help you manage resilience across storage and backup environments while helping validate that critical business services remain recoverable.

  1. Book live demo