Manage your resilience across multi-vendor Storage Environments and prove your business services are recoverable – every day.
Managing resilience across complex infrastructure is challenging. IBM Storage Defender Data Resilience Service helps organizations map business services across storage and backup environments, understand recovery dependencies and continuously validate recoverability through automated testing powered by Predatar.
Visualize relationships between business services, applications, storage systems and backup resources to better understand recovery dependencies and operational risk.
Reduce manual effort by automatically creating and maintaining recovery groups that align infrastructure resources with business recovery requirements.
Coordinate resilience management across storage and backup environments through centralized governance, visibility and operational control.
Identify gaps, validate protections policies, and ensure your ackup and storage configuration meet defined requirements.
Gain a centralized view across storage and backup environments to improve resilience management and reduce operational complexity.
Map business services to supporting infrastructure so teams can better understand recovery dependencies and recovery requirements.
Continuously test recovery readiness using Predatar Recovery Assurance capabilities and help demonstrate that critical services are recoverable.
Automate resilience workflows and governance activities to decrease manual processes and improve consistency across environments.