IBM® Storage Defender proactively protects your organization’s primary and auxiliary storage systems against ransomware, human error, disasters, sabotage, hardware failures and other risks. It features anomaly and malware detection that can help accelerate the recovery of business-critical data from days to hours. It unifies detection and recovery across primary and secondary workloads, with extensive functionality that is delivered through the following components, enabling you to safely and securely return to normal business operations.

Each of the components that are listed below are accessed using IBM Storage Defender Resource Units (RUs), providing you with the flexibility to select the data resilience capabilities that meet your needs under a single license.