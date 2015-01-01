To win new customers MSPs need a cost-effective set of tiered offerings for reporting, alerting and monitoring enterprise technologies allied with a solution capable of providing more advanced and customized service offerings to deliver a more expansive service catalog. IBM® SevOne® offers a comprehensive suite of services from SD-WAN to public cloud observability like AWS and Azure to on premise observability for wifi, campus, sd datacenter, branch/WFH and ACI all designed to support the application-centric hybrid multi-cloud world enterprises live in today.
IBM® SevOne® has been recognized as a 2024 value leader in network observability.
Enable MSPs to grow revenue in new growth markets with differentiated and tiered service offerings
Simple licensing structure brings cost predictability to reliably estimate how much it will cost to deliver on an MSP contract
Out of the box dashboards and broad support of network devices enable MSPs to quickly turn on network observability for earlier revenue recognition
Enable lower dependency on costly and scarce resources with low-code automation engine integrated with network observability
Understand the resources required to avoid bottlenecks with sufficient time to provision more bandwidth or deploy more virtual hosts
Consolidate the number of monitoring systems. Eliminate most, or even all, of the ancillary and hidden costs that may be associated with current systems
IBM SevOne goes beyond detection and acts upon what matters, enabling IT to launch new business services more quickly, while maintaining the highest levels of efficiency and reliability. These features are further extended to transforming network insights into automated actions to streamline operations.