Transitioning to software-defined networking (SDN) solutions such as Cisco ACI can be a great way to automate manual IT tasks, centralize management and enable greater network flexibility and scalability. However, to truly realize these benefits, you need a dynamic software-defined network monitoring solution that can seamlessly integrate with the varied segments of your network.
IBM SevOne complements and extends Cisco ACI’s built-in control layer with performance management insight into both the software overlay and Nexus switch-based underlay network. With multifabric views that add entirely new dimensions of performance monitoring functionality across the entire Cisco ACI deployment, IBM SevOne delivers complete and unified visibility into modern, hybrid networks.
Help NetOps and engineering teams understand their Cisco ACI-based network from a tenant and application-first perspective.
Monitor the performance of both Cisco ACI and Cisco UCS (often deployed together) from one management system.
Analyze capacity usage and trends over time to help ensure uninterrupted application service delivery, maintained at the highest level.
Identify relationships between Cisco ACI tenant, application profiles, end point groups and more for a complete understanding of the network.
Visualize infrastructure through calendar heatmaps to identify changes over time and spot discrepancies throughout an ACI infrastructure.
Understand the health of the overall system and of individual tenant-based operations with real-time and historical views of health statistics.