Users don’t call into the help desk and say, “Router 23 in the Chicago campus is having congestion issues.” Instead, users call the help desk and say, “Webex is slow in Chicago.” This situation requires IT to quickly understand “is it the application or the network?”

Historically network operations and engineering teams tasked with issues like this would start looking at the network devices in Chicago to see how they were performing. This can often be a needle in the haystack. IBM SevOne enables network teams to start speaking “app”, meaning they can start their troubleshooting journey from an application perspective for app-centric insights.

App-centric insights start with scalable Netflow collection. This data is then analyzed and associated with the knowledge of over 10,000 known applications (plus the ability to add your own filters to recognize custom apps), along with the network devices carrying that traffic. The result is an app-centric troubleshooting process enabling network teams to quickly understand “is it the application or the network”.