Users don’t call into the help desk and say, “Router 23 in the Chicago campus is having congestion issues.” Instead, users call the help desk and say, “Webex is slow in Chicago.” This situation requires IT to quickly understand “is it the application or the network?”
Historically network operations and engineering teams tasked with issues like this would start looking at the network devices in Chicago to see how they were performing. This can often be a needle in the haystack. IBM SevOne enables network teams to start speaking “app”, meaning they can start their troubleshooting journey from an application perspective for app-centric insights.
App-centric insights start with scalable Netflow collection. This data is then analyzed and associated with the knowledge of over 10,000 known applications (plus the ability to add your own filters to recognize custom apps), along with the network devices carrying that traffic. The result is an app-centric troubleshooting process enabling network teams to quickly understand “is it the application or the network”.
Gain deeper visibility into multivendor network traffic patterns, application, and infrastructure behaviors—without the cost of dedicated traffic probe solutions.
Leverage pre-built workflows to pivot between performance metrics and flow reports for the same device or interface to reduce mean time to repair (MTTR).
Convert network flow data on bandwidth, application traffic and infrastructure behaviors into insights for better capacity planning and operational efficiency.
Scale NetFlow data collection with broad support for industry standard flow formats (v5/v9/v10, IPFIX, sFlow, cFlow, jFlow, AppFlow) and flexible reporting on enterprise-specific fields using our patented cluster technology.
Spot spikes or short bursts of activity that cause disruption to reveal insights that other tools can miss. Create policies and thresholds to alert on application bandwidth hogs.
Gain a comprehensive understanding of network performance from an application perspective. Enable visibility of the application and the supporting infrastructure to help identify issues and improve performance.