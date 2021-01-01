Home Compute and servers Satellite Resources
Distributed cloud

Gartner’s Ed Anderson reveals the power of bringing public cloud services to on-premises environments.

 Edge use cases

Learn about Lumen Technologies’ “killer application” for video analytics and computer vision.

 
Meet with a IBM Cloud Satellite technical leader to discuss your organization's goals.

Partner Ecosystem

Lumen Technologies Lumen helps customers to acquire and analyze data through a global digital distribution platform.
Cisco The Cisco Intersight SaaS management platform helps you manage infrastructure and applications.
Prolifics Prolific helps you keep your data where it makes the most sense using analytics and data solutions.
F5 Networks and Portworx These ecosystem partners reveal how IBM Cloud Satellite helps clients consume cloud services anywhere.
Equinix Metal With Equinix Fabric, users can start innovating in all areas of the telecom network.
Additional resources IBM Cloud Satellite wins Red Dot Award

For the first time in IBM Design history, 3 of our design teams have won the prestigious Red Dot Award, being IBM Cloud Satellite one of it.

Activating partners

The collaboration of more than 65 enterprises from IBM's partner ecosystem is helping clients accelerate innovation.

 Documentation

Use your on-premises infrastructure, other cloud providers, or edge networks to create a Satellite location.

 Overcome barriers

Distributed cloud eases friction that IT teams encounter when they work across environments.

 Training

Access learning modules that teach you to configure, deploy, monitor and debug IBM Cloud Satellite solutions.

 Badge

Develop fundamental knowledge of IBM Cloud Satellite concepts, This achievement is a stepping stone to earning the ICCT IBM Cloud Satellite certification.
Get our newsletters and topic updates that deliver the latest thought leadership and insights on emerging trends.

Consume IBM Cloud services anywhere you need them.

Co-innovate and discover how to design smarter IBM Cloud Satellite sollutions with speed.

