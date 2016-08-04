|
SAN32C-6 specifications
Feature
Benefit
High performance
Provides 32-Gbps line-rate, non-blocking, predictable, low-latency performance across all traffic conditions for every Fibre Channel port in the switch.
High availability
Provides optional redundancy on all major components such as power supply and fan. Dual power supplies allow power grid redundancy.
Pay-as-you-grow scalability
Provides an option to deploy as few as eight 32-Gbps Fibre Channel ports in the entry-level variant, which can grow by eight ports to 16 ports and thereafter with a port expansion module with sixteen 32-Gbps ports, to up to 32 ports. This results in lower initial investment and power consumption for entry-level configurations of up to 16 ports when compared with a fully loaded switch. This also reduces the overhead of managing multiple instances of port activation licenses on the switch.
Capital expenditure savings
Allows users to deploy on existing 16/8/4-Gbps transceivers, reducing capital expenditure with an option to upgrade to 32-Gbps transceivers and adapters in the future.
Product number
8977-T32
Hot-swappable components
Power supplies, fan modules, small form-factor pluggable
Warranty
One-year, customer-replaceable unit (CRU), IBM On-Site Limited, 9x5 Next Business Day; 24—7 same day maintenance service options are available
Dimensions
4.37 cm (1.72 in) H x 43.94 cm (17.3 in) W x 51.08 cm (20.11 in.) D, 1RU; rack-mountable in standard 19-inch Electronic Industries Alliance (EIA) rack
Weight
Fully configured chassis: 9.82 kg (21.65 lb)
Airflow
Back to front (toward ports)
Ports
Available in an 8-port activated base model with different additional pay-as-you-grow scalability options. Enable incremental ports with:
Up to 32 32-Gbps configurable ports. Additional transceivers available through the T32 16-port expansion module (FC AJKS).
Performance
Port speed: 4/8/16/32-Gbps autosensing with 32 Gbps of dedicated bandwidth per port
Other optional features
Enterprise Package eDelivery (FC AJJC)
Network management
Platform compatibility
For detailed information about hardware and software compatibility as well as product interoperability, please visit the IBM System Storage Interoperation Center (SSIC) ibm.com/systems/support/storage/ssic/interoperability.wss
Recycling parts
IBM does not recommend the removal of its product batteries due to safety reasons. Please utilize the IBM Product Collection and Recycling Take Back Programs