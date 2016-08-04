Home Storage SAN SAN32C_6 Specifications
Technical specifications

SAN32C-6 specifications

Feature

Benefit

High performance

Provides 32-Gbps line-rate, non-blocking, predictable, low-latency performance across all traffic conditions for every Fibre Channel port in the switch.

High availability

Provides optional redundancy on all major components such as power supply and fan. Dual power supplies allow power grid redundancy.

Pay-as-you-grow scalability

Provides an option to deploy as few as eight 32-Gbps Fibre Channel ports in the entry-level variant, which can grow by eight ports to 16 ports and thereafter with a port expansion module with sixteen 32-Gbps ports, to up to 32 ports. This results in lower initial investment and power consumption for entry-level configurations of up to 16 ports when compared with a fully loaded switch. This also reduces the overhead of managing multiple instances of port activation licenses on the switch.

Capital expenditure savings

Allows users to deploy on existing 16/8/4-Gbps transceivers, reducing capital expenditure with an option to upgrade to 32-Gbps transceivers and adapters in the future.

Product number

8977-T32

Hot-swappable components

Power supplies, fan modules, small form-factor pluggable

Warranty

One-year, customer-replaceable unit (CRU), IBM On-Site Limited, 9x5 Next Business Day; 24—7 same day maintenance service options are available

Dimensions

4.37 cm (1.72 in) H x 43.94 cm (17.3 in) W x 51.08 cm (20.11 in.) D, 1RU; rack-mountable in standard 19-inch Electronic Industries Alliance (EIA) rack

Weight

Fully configured chassis: 9.82 kg (21.65 lb)

Airflow

Back to front (toward ports)

Ports

Available in an 8-port activated base model with different additional pay-as-you-grow scalability options. Enable incremental ports with:

  • 8-port 16G Bundle (FC AJKN) Initial order only. Provides eight 16G SW transceivers for the 8 enabled ports in the base.
  • 8-port 32G Bundle (FC AJKP) Initial order only. Provides eight 32G SW transceivers for the 8 enabled ports in the base.
  • 16-port 16G Expansion Module Bundle (FC AJKQ) Includes 16 enabled ports and sixteen 16G SW transceivers.
  • 16-port 32G Expansion Module Bundle (FC AJKR) Includes 16 enabled ports and 16 32G SW transceivers.
  • 24-port 16G Enterprise Bundle (FC AJKM). Initial orders only. Provides 24 active ports and 24 16G SW transceivers, Enterprise License, 4 Fans, 2 PSU.

Up to 32 32-Gbps configurable ports. Additional transceivers available through the T32 16-port expansion module (FC AJKS).

Performance

Port speed: 4/8/16/32-Gbps autosensing with 32 Gbps of dedicated bandwidth per port

  • Buffer credits: Up to 8,300 for a group of 16 ports, with a default of 500 buffer credits per port and a maximum of 8,191 buffer credits for a single port in the group
  • PortChannel: Up to 16 physical link

Other optional features

Enterprise Package eDelivery (FC AJJC)

  • DCNM Advanced Edition - eDelivery (FC AJJD)
  • 8-port On-Demand - eDelivery (FC AJJE)

Network management

  • Access methods 
  • 2 Out-of-band 10/100/1000 Ethernet ports
  • mgmt0:10/100/1000 optical port
  • mgmt1: 10/100/1000 base-T port
  • RS-232 serial console port
  • USB power-on-auto-provision
  • Access protocols
  • CLI using the console and Ethernet ports
  • SNMPv3 using the Ethernet port and in-band IP over Fibre Channel access
  • Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) Storage Management Initiative Specification (SMI-S) 
  • NX-API for restful access of HTTPS 
  • Distributed device alias service
  • Network security 
  • Per-VSAN RBAC using RADIUS and TACACS+-based authentication, authorization, and accounting (AAA)functions 
  • SFTP 
  • SSHv2 implementing AES 
  • SNMPv3 implementing AES 
  • Management applications 
  • IBM Storage Networking Family CLI 
  • DC

Platform compatibility

For detailed information about hardware and software compatibility as well as product interoperability, please visit the IBM System Storage Interoperation Center (SSIC) ibm.com/systems/support/storage/ssic/interoperability.wss

Recycling parts

IBM does not recommend the removal of its product batteries due to safety reasons. Please utilize the IBM Product Collection and Recycling Take Back Programs
