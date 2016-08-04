Provides an option to deploy as few as eight 32-Gbps Fibre Channel ports in the entry-level variant, which can grow by eight ports to 16 ports and thereafter with a port expansion module with sixteen 32-Gbps ports, to up to 32 ports. This results in lower initial investment and power consumption for entry-level configurations of up to 16 ports when compared with a fully loaded switch. This also reduces the overhead of managing multiple instances of port activation licenses on the switch.