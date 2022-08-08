Home Business automation Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Resources
Experience G2 Crowd

Body copy: IBM® Robotic Process Automation wins G2 Crowd Summer Award.

 TrustRadius Winter Awards

IBM Robotic Process Automation wins best Winter feature set, value for price, and relationship with TrustRadius.

 The Ultimate Automation Power Couple

Two-steps to automation can unlock untapped value for you.
Plan Introduction to IBM Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Learn more about how IBM helps you apply intelligence to RPA.

 No-hype buyer's guide

Learn where RPA fits into your automation landscape.

 Accelerate Your RPA Journey with IBM Process Mining

Learn how to easily pinpoint opportunities for automation in your business processes and accelerate the successful deployment of RPA.
Approach Attend training

Learn how to use IBM Robotic Process Automation with our series of self-paced courses.

 Schedule a complimentary workshop

Get guidance from IBM thought leaders in Automation Innovation Workshop, at no cost to you.

 No-cost Botathon

Discover the fun of building bots in a gamified format.

 IBM Expert Labs

Let IBM Expert Labs help you ensure a successful RPA deployment or find training to fill skill gaps.

Practice IBM-commissioned Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) RPA report

Understand the potential ROI of adopting IBM RPA through the analysis and results of a real client implementation.

 The Case for RPA in Insurance

Learn how RPA is changing the way insurers do business.

 Five Ways to Use RPA in Finance

Read the top five ways to use robotic process automation to drive efficiencies and generate value in finance.

 Amazing Ways RPA Can Be Used in Healthcare

Learn how RPA can increase efficiency, reduce costs and improve the patient experience in healthcare.

 Eight Ways to Transform Telecom

Read the eight ways RPA is transforming the telecommunications industry.

 Crucial Ways to Apply RPA in Retail

Explore 10 key robotic process automation retail use cases.

 IBM SkillsBuild Software

Build your classroom skills and receive automation tools, courses and other resources.

 IBM RPA community

Learn from other robotic process automation users, share tips and stay on top of trends.
Explore Primanti Brothers

Long-time restaurant chain modernizes back-office operations with an RPA bot.

 Deloitte

Global audit, consulting, tax and advisory services provider streamlines report production with RPA bots.

 Inter Aduaneira

Brazilian company uses RPA solution to improve trade operations and save analysts' hours.

 Automation and RPA in the enterprise

Learn how organizations are improving productivity and accelerating value with RPA.
