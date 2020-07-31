Primanti Brothers The restaurant chain eliminated 2,000 manual work hours for 100% ROI in 3 months with IBM Robotic Process Automation.

Bureau voor Normalisatie IBM Robotic Process Automation bot helps Belgian standards organization NBN do more in less time.

Selta Square The startup automates a core process for its first-of-its-kind drug safety monitoring by using IBM Robotic Process Automation.

New Mexico Mutual The insurer frees employees from repetitive tasks by using IBM Robotic Process Automation, saving 3.5 hours a day.

Aon Italy Aon Italy modernizes insurance and risk processes with IBM Robotic Process Automation and IBM Cloud Pak®.

Sicoob Sicoob reduced process times by up to 80% and cut costs by up to 20% with the use of IBM Robotic Process Automation.

Credigy Solutions Credigy uses IBM Robotic Process Automation for due diligence reviews on thousands of loans, processing invoices and more.

Cobmax Cobmax saves time and reduces back-office operations by 50% with process automation.

Lojacorr Network Lojacorr Network uses IBM Robotic Process Automation to achieve an 80% increase in process execution efficiency.

Inter Aduaneira Inter Aduaneira frees up thousands of manual work hours by automating shipment tracking with IBM Robotic Process Automation software.

GAM GAM saves BRL 120,000 per year by automating manual and repetitive tasks.