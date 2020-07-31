Home Business automation Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Case studies
IBM Robotic Process Automation case studies Primanti Brothers

The restaurant chain eliminated 2,000 manual work hours for 100% ROI in 3 months with IBM Robotic Process Automation.

 Bureau voor Normalisatie

IBM Robotic Process Automation bot helps Belgian standards organization NBN do more in less time.

 Selta Square

The startup automates a core process for its first-of-its-kind drug safety monitoring by using IBM Robotic Process Automation.

 New Mexico Mutual

The insurer frees employees from repetitive tasks by using IBM Robotic Process Automation, saving 3.5 hours a day.

 Aon Italy

Aon Italy modernizes insurance and risk processes with IBM Robotic Process Automation and IBM Cloud Pak®.

 Sicoob

Sicoob reduced process times by up to 80% and cut costs by up to 20% with the use of IBM Robotic Process Automation.

 Credigy Solutions

Credigy uses IBM Robotic Process Automation for due diligence reviews on thousands of loans, processing invoices and more.

 Cobmax

Cobmax saves time and reduces back-office operations by 50% with process automation.

 Lojacorr Network

Lojacorr Network uses IBM Robotic Process Automation to achieve an 80% increase in process execution efficiency.

 Inter Aduaneira

Inter Aduaneira frees up thousands of manual work hours by automating shipment tracking with IBM Robotic Process Automation software.

 GAM

GAM saves BRL 120,000 per year by automating manual and repetitive tasks.

 IBM Finance

IBM helps finance employees eliminate manual tasks and shift more focus to their most valuable work
