IBM Rapid Network Automation addresses the critical need for secure and centralized automation management in organizations. Integrating existing automations into IBM Rapid Network Automation improves security through role-based access control at the action block level.

IBM Rapid Network Automation provides a unifying tool for managing automation workflows, helping to ensure consistent governance and allowing broader access with controlled permissions. Features include centralized automation management, scheduling capabilities and workflow storage in a remote Git repository for version control and collaboration.

Governance dashboards offer real-time metrics and ROI insights for informed decision-making. IBM Rapid Network Automation’s extensive logging and error handling capabilities enable thorough auditing and troubleshooting, making it a robust solution.