Secure, centralized automation management with IBM Rapid Network Automation
To achieve secure and efficient automation, IBM® Rapid Network Automation provides enhanced automation governance with centralized automation management.
IBM Rapid Network Automation addresses the critical need for secure and centralized automation management in organizations. Integrating existing automations into IBM Rapid Network Automation improves security through role-based access control at the action block level.
IBM Rapid Network Automation provides a unifying tool for managing automation workflows, helping to ensure consistent governance and allowing broader access with controlled permissions. Features include centralized automation management, scheduling capabilities and workflow storage in a remote Git repository for version control and collaboration.
Governance dashboards offer real-time metrics and ROI insights for informed decision-making. IBM Rapid Network Automation’s extensive logging and error handling capabilities enable thorough auditing and troubleshooting, making it a robust solution.
IBM Rapid Network Automation introduces role-based access control (RBAC) at the action block level, significantly enhancing the security of automation workflows. This granular control ensures that only authorized users can access and modify specific parts of a workflow, reducing the risk of unauthorized changes and maintaining the integrity of automated processes.
IBM Rapid Network Automation offers a centralizing dashboard for managing all automation activities, providing a single gateway for accessing and controlling workflows. This centralized approach simplifies management, enhances visibility and helps to ensure consistent application of security policies across the organization. Additionally, the approach also mitigates the risks that are associated with decentralized automation efforts.
IBM Rapid Network Automation enables centralized storage of workflows, making them easily shareable across teams. This promotes collaboration and ensures consistency in automation practices. With workflows stored in a central repository, teams can access, modify and reuse them, streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency while maintaining version control and accountability.
Governance dashboards in IBM Rapid Network Automation provide real-time metrics and notifications, enabling rapid issue detection and resolution. ROI dashboards also track manual execution time (MET) savings, helping organizations quantify the impact of their automation efforts and make data-driven decisions to optimize operations.
IBM Rapid Network Automation supports storing workflows in a remote Git repository, providing version control, collaboration and traceability. This integration allows teams to push and pull workflows, using Git's branching, versioning and change-reverting capabilities. By using Git, organizations can ensure that their workflows are always up to date and can easily track changes, facilitating smoother collaboration and more robust automation management.
Take the next step to streamline your automation governance with IBM. Get in touch to speak with IBM experts and discover tailored solutions for your business. Or book a demo to experience firsthand the enhanced simplicity and security of the IBM Rapid Network Automation dashboard.