Accelerate and integrate your automation
IBM® Rapid Network Automation provides a secure, centralized tool to achieve seamless integration and enhanced automation with built-in action blocks and an API gateway for rapid deployment.
Teams often face challenges when integrating and managing diverse automation tools. IBM Rapid Network Automation allows your business to reuse and incorporate existing automation tools, scripts and playbooks into new workflows. This maximizes previous investments and accelerates time to value.
IBM Rapid Network Automation features a centralized automation management system, an API gateway for automation triggering and role-based access control (RBAC). Automation tools such as Ansible, Jenkins and Chef are also supported. Built-in function-as-a-service (FaaS) action blocks, such as Python FaaS, enable users to manage code seamlessly.
With IBM Rapid Network Automation, teams can onboard new tools without discarding existing ones, keeping automation efforts relevant. This results in enhanced function, reduced learning curves and scalable automation that connects tools such as IT service management (ITSM), configuration management database (CMDB) and network performance management (NPM).
Incorporate existing automation tools, scripts and playbooks into new workflows. This seamless integration helps to ensure that previous investments in automation are maximized, eliminating the need to rewrite scripts.
Use a centralized tool to manage all automation processes securely. This centralized approach enhances scalability while simplifying the management of complex automation environments, reducing the learning curve for new team members.
Combine automation with other tools such as ITSM, CMDB and NPM. This integration enables seamless updating of tickets, CMDBs and follow-up actions, helping to ensure efficient and cohesive operations across different systems and departments.
With a simple drag-and-drop action block, add existing automations as part of larger automations. Orchestrate additional actions such as updating data, changing statuses or notifying users alongside prebuilt automation scripts.
Edit Ansible playbooks directly from the workflow UI and display the entire workflow in YAML format. Copy and paste playbooks directly into the workflow for rapid development with your automation. Run YAML playbooks natively or remotely, allowing the use of logic to orchestrate the execution of workflows.
Use the Python FaaS block to run and manage Python code. Python is one of the most popular programming languages and is used across different industries and use cases. You can easily place Python scripts and programs and pass parameters to them by using the Workflow Editor. The main Python block executes the content like a Python interpreter as it is run through the command-line interface.