Teams often face challenges when integrating and managing diverse automation tools. IBM Rapid Network Automation allows your business to reuse and incorporate existing automation tools, scripts and playbooks into new workflows. This maximizes previous investments and accelerates time to value.

IBM Rapid Network Automation features a centralized automation management system, an API gateway for automation triggering and role-based access control (RBAC). Automation tools such as Ansible, Jenkins and Chef are also supported. Built-in function-as-a-service (FaaS) action blocks, such as Python FaaS, enable users to manage code seamlessly.

With IBM Rapid Network Automation, teams can onboard new tools without discarding existing ones, keeping automation efforts relevant. This results in enhanced function, reduced learning curves and scalable automation that connects tools such as IT service management (ITSM), configuration management database (CMDB) and network performance management (NPM).