How Randori works

Discover how the IBM Randori unified offensive security platform clarifies cyber risk and helps you prioritize critical threats. In this informative video, learn about its attack surface management (ASM) and continuous automated red teaming (CART) capabilities.
Explore the new Forrester dynamic TEI calculator

Estimate the potential cost savings and business benefits that IBM Randori can bring to your specific business environment.

Get started with Randori IBM Randori Recon

Learn how Randori Recon provides continuous asset discovery and issue prioritization from an attacker’s perspective by continuously monitoring your external attack surface to uncover blind spots, misconfigurations and process failures.

 IBM X-Force Attack Targeted Services

See how Randori Attack Targeted, an add-on offering to Randori Recon, can help you continuously test, validate and improve your security posture while extending the benefits of ASM by adding objective-driven campaigns and after-action reporting.
See Randori in action M&A risk management

Discover potential vulnerabilities during mergers and acquisitions using Randori Recon to actively defend your expanding attack surface against unknown threats.

 Shadow IT discovery

Discover your unknown assets—on-premises or in cloud—and prioritize targets based on adversarial temptation with Randori Recon.

 Continuous security validation

Target security gaps and blind spots through continuous validation of your cybersecurity defenses with Randori Attack Targeted.

 Continuous threat exposure management

Implement a continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) program with ASM and CART capabilities of IBM Randori.
Blog posts Proactive security with internal visibility and testing

IBM Randori is thrilled to announce our enhanced solution, designed to broaden discovery and test your defenses like never before. With the introduction of Internal Discovery and Internal Testing, we're taking a giant leap forward in our commitment to providing an authentic attacker’s perspective.

 Attack surface vulnerability validation

Explore how CISA has managed to find needles in a haystack by narrowing the list of CVEs that security teams should focus on remediating, down from tens-of-thousands to just over 1,000 by focusing on vulnerabilities.
 IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

Learn how to safeguard your people and data from cyberattacks. Get deeper insight into attackers’ tactics and recommendations to proactively protect your organization.

 The Total Economic Impact™ of IBM Randori

Download The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM Randori, a June 2023 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, to understand the financial impact of IBM Randori including a 303% return on investment over three years.

 The state of attack surface management 2022

Download this report to gain a complete view of the current state of ASM along with insights from real practitioners on managing attack surfaces, adapting programs for evolving threats and more.
Client stories Greenhill & Co.

Boosted global cyber defense training and containment speed with IBM Randori.

 Armellini

Cut cyber risk and 15 hours weekly on guesswork via IBM Randori ransomware defense.

 Lionbridge

Reduced external asset scan time for 12,000 assets from months to hours, saving $75k/year with IBM Randori.

 Global NGO

Improved cloud migration security visibility and IT risk management with IBM Randori.

 US Open

Guarded digital platforms against 10+ million threats, ensuring safe viewing for 15 million fans with IBM Randori.
Take the next step

Take control of your attack surface today. See how IBM Randori Recon can help you manage the expansion of your digital footprint and get on target quickly with fewer false positives.

