Discover how the IBM Randori unified offensive security platform clarifies cyber risk and helps you prioritize critical threats. In this informative video, learn about its attack surface management (ASM) and continuous automated red teaming (CART) capabilities.
Estimate the potential cost savings and business benefits that IBM Randori can bring to your specific business environment.
Learn how Randori Recon provides continuous asset discovery and issue prioritization from an attacker’s perspective by continuously monitoring your external attack surface to uncover blind spots, misconfigurations and process failures.
See how Randori Attack Targeted, an add-on offering to Randori Recon, can help you continuously test, validate and improve your security posture while extending the benefits of ASM by adding objective-driven campaigns and after-action reporting.
Discover potential vulnerabilities during mergers and acquisitions using Randori Recon to actively defend your expanding attack surface against unknown threats.
Discover your unknown assets—on-premises or in cloud—and prioritize targets based on adversarial temptation with Randori Recon.
Target security gaps and blind spots through continuous validation of your cybersecurity defenses with Randori Attack Targeted.
Implement a continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) program with ASM and CART capabilities of IBM Randori.
IBM Randori is thrilled to announce our enhanced solution, designed to broaden discovery and test your defenses like never before. With the introduction of Internal Discovery and Internal Testing, we're taking a giant leap forward in our commitment to providing an authentic attacker’s perspective.
Explore how CISA has managed to find needles in a haystack by narrowing the list of CVEs that security teams should focus on remediating, down from tens-of-thousands to just over 1,000 by focusing on vulnerabilities.
Learn how to safeguard your people and data from cyberattacks. Get deeper insight into attackers’ tactics and recommendations to proactively protect your organization.
Learn about quantifiable benefits identified in The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM Randori, a June 2023 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting.
Download this report to gain a complete view of the current state of ASM along with insights from real practitioners on managing attack surfaces, adapting programs for evolving threats and more.
