Actively defend your attack surface against unknown threats during mergers & acquisitions with IBM Randori Recon
IBM Randori Recon, an attack surface management SaaS, enables risk assessment and management during mergers and acquisitions (M&A) through continuous asset discovery, risk prioritization, and categorical guidance.

During M&A, merging or acquiring companies inherit the attack surface of another organization, which might have unknown vulnerabilities and weaknesses. According to an IBM Institute for Business Value study, more than 1 in 3 organizations experienced data breaches that can be attributed to M&A activity during integration. Attack surface management (ASM) plays a critical role in mitigating transaction risks associated with the integration of new companies or systems during a merger or acquisition process.

ASM with Randori Recon helps you assess your expanded digital footprint in real time to discover shadow IT assets, misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and other potential risks of mergers and acquisitions that cyber attackers might exploit to cause business disruption. Used before, during and after an M&A deal, ASM helps your security teams continuously monitor attack surfaces of the companies involved and provide stakeholders with actionable insights for informed decision-making throughout the M&A timeline.
What you can do
Clarify risk exposure M&A transactions introduce uncertainty, which can adversely impact your cyber risk tolerance. Non-disruptive attack surface reviews with Randori Recon help you assess the security of your networks, applications and data to identify and prioritize the most critical integration risk factors to your cybersecurity posture.
Plan risk mitigation By addressing your attack surface risks early in the M&A process, you can take proactive steps to remediate vulnerabilities and reduce the likelihood of a successful cyberattack. Randori Recon’s remediation guidance helps you improve your cyber resilience by suggesting remediation steps.
Related use case Shadow IT discovery

Discover assets unknown to your organization, on-premises or in cloud, before an attacker does. Gain insights from an adversarial perspective to prioritize threats and make informed risk decisions.
