Attacks that once took months can now be executed in days, compelling organizations to embrace a proactive, cyclical strategy for robust security. Continuous security validation moves beyond mere implementation, focusing on persistent evaluation, testing, and refinement of security controls to safeguard digital assets effectively.

IBM X-Force Attack Targeted, an add-on service to IBM Randori Recon attack surface management SaaS, provides continuous security validation with objective-driven, automated red teaming campaigns and after-action reporting.

Continuous automated red teaming (CART) with X-Force Attack Targeted helps you build cyber resilience by regularly testing and validating your whole security program—people, processes, and technologies—on an ongoing basis. It automates the discovery and prioritization of authorized assets in real time and tests with real-world attacks for continuous validation of your cyber defenses against new threats.

Stay ahead of cybersecurity threats and proactively identify vulnerabilities by conducting continuous automated red teaming at scale. Authorize and scope assets to be included in real-world attack testing and tailor automated runbooks to target your desired organizational objective.

Enhance incident response through continuous and random testing of your security controls, configurations, and policies. Use in-product remediation guidance and detailed after-action reports to improve your security exposure. View monthly reports from IBM's top cybersecurity experts to quickly understand your current security posture.

