EDB Postgres with IBM is available in two editions: Enterprise and standard. Both editions offer a one-stop experience to develop and run apps on a security-rich, enterprise-class database that's based on open source PostgreSQL.
Database
EDB Postgres Advanced Server
PostgreSQL
Database license
Commercial license
Commercial license
Indemnification
Enterprise security features
Enterprise performance features
Enterprise developer features
Enterprise DBA features
Database compatibility for Oracle
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Enterprise manager
Backup and recovery
Failover manager
Replication server
Data adapters
HDFS (Hadoop), MongoDB, MySQL
DFS (Hadoop), MongoDB, MySQL
Migration toolkit
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.