Aerial view over Solar cells energy farm in countryside landscape
Experience Energy Data Nexus
Product documentation and details Product documentation

Explore the product documentation integrated with IBM Cloud Pak® for Data.

 IBM Energy Data Nexus

Discover the in-depth power and flexibility of IBM Energy Data Nexus.
Webinars and podcasts Schlumberger data management webinar

Learn about the first hybrid cloud solution to bring OSDU® data platform and digital solutions together.

 IBM and Reuters energy webinar

Discuss OSDU® as an enabler for energy transition with industry experts.
Additional resources Oil and gas data executive report

Learn how industry leaders are preparing for the future of data.

 Modernizing geoscience with hybrid cloud

Team up with IBM, Red Hat® and Intel to build a scalable, AI-driven hybrid cloud offering.

 Enhance efficiencies in exploration and drilling

Visualize exploration and drilling data across hybrid cloud environments.
IBM Open Data for Industries is transitioning to IBM Energy Data Nexus

During the transition, all relevant documentation remains available.
Explore the power, flexibility and scalability of this hybrid cloud open source data platform. Or talk with an energy expert at no cost to learn how IBM can help you transform your business.