IBM® Open SDK for Rust on AIX® brings a powerful framework for building security-rich applications to the IBM AIX platform. The product provides a Rust compiler and Rust package manager for IBM AIX.
As a rapidly growing programming language, Rust is renowned for its exceptional performance, memory safety and concurrency. Rust is widely used to develop operating systems, embedded systems and high-performance server software. Many open source projects have adopted Rust as their primary development language.
The Rust package manager allows for easy package management and access to third-party Rust crates.
Get the best of both worlds: AIX as a first-class security-rich platform and Rust as a safe programming language that guarantees memory safety and thread safety.
Step into a rich ecosystem of over 152,000 Rust crates, including essential libraries and tools such as the cryptography module in Python.
Write multithreaded programs that are free from data races and other common concurrency issues by using Rust’s powerful and safe concurrency features.
The Rust compiler for AIX enables your new and existing applications written in Rust to run on AIX. To improve program runtime performance, you can use profile-guided optimization (PGO) for Rust and interoperation of PGO between C/C++ and Rust, which are both available in IBM Open SDK for Rust on AIX.
Cargo downloads your Rust package’s dependencies, compiles your packages, makes distributable packages and uploads them to the Rust community. With Cargo, you can also obtain popular third-party Rust crates from official repositories that work well on AIX.
Rustdoc from the Rust community is also included in IBM Open SDK for Rust on AIX to generate documentation for Rust projects directly from your source code. The HTML output from rustdoc includes a friendly and useful navigation interface that makes it easier for your users to navigate and understand your code.
Run popular Rust applications on IBM AIX hardware by porting applications to AIX for greater reliability and resiliency.
Leverage Python packages written in Rust such as the popular cryptography library to expand Python ecosystems on AIX.
Mix-use both Rust and C/C++ in your applications with no compatibility issues.
Full functionality
Deploy applications to production
License
No charge
Charged
IBM Software Subscription and Support (S&S)
Not available
Entitled through S&S PID
IBM Open SDK for Rust on AIX is available with a no-cost license. Priced S&S is optional. With S&S, IBM Support addresses your questions and issues related to IBM Open SDK for Rust on AIX.
