IBM® Open SDK for Rust on AIX® brings a powerful framework for building security-rich applications to the IBM AIX platform. The product provides a Rust compiler and Rust package manager for IBM AIX.

As a rapidly growing programming language, Rust is renowned for its exceptional performance, memory safety and concurrency. Rust is widely used to develop operating systems, embedded systems and high-performance server software. Many open source projects have adopted Rust as their primary development language.

The Rust package manager allows for easy package management and access to third-party Rust crates.

