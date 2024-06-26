June 26, 2024 – 1:00PM ET Measuring real-world performance of DNS solutions Optimizing DNS connections is one of the most important steps to improving performance, keeping customers engaged, and protecting revenue and reputation. But what’s the best way to optimize DNS connections? To answer this question, Catchpoint and IBM joined forces to create a unique, first-of-its-kind study of real-world DNS performance. In this webinar, we’ll present the findings of this groundbreaking new study.

May 29, 2024 Understanding top application connectivity challenges The move to hybrid cloud and automating network infrastructure processes has given organizations more flexibility than ever in how they run their business-critical applications. However, many personnel issues and application connectivity challenges remain for optimizing how the network performs for companies’ biggest moments as they mature their infrastructure. AvidThink and IBM will be unveiling the findings of new research about network teams’ challenges and opportunities now and in the future. Join Roy Chua, Founder and Principal at AvidThink and Terry Bernstein, Sr. Director of Product Management for IBM NS1 Connect to learn more about the state of network teams.