Most of today’s application workloads are delivered from multiple environments and locations. Tracking performance and availability across clouds, data centers and geographic regions is critical to delivering resilient, reliable applications.

IBM NS1 Connect offers multiple options to monitor the performance and health of your application connections, so you can steer traffic to the most reliable endpoint. You can use native monitor feeds provided by IBM, third-party data feeds or real user monitoring (RUM) feeds to support intelligent, dynamic traffic steering based on the current health and performance of your network resources.