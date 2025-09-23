Protecting electrical lines, power plants, and other utility assets from unwanted vegetation is a matter of safety: falling tree branches and overgrowth brush near power lines can lead to outages, wildfire risk, and elevated hazards for people and property. Traditional manual inspections and fixed schedules are inefficient, reactive, and miss critical risks.

IBM Maximo Vegetation Management transforms imagery-data, analytics and AI into actionable insights, enabling companies to proactively identify high-risk areas, helping to prioritize tree trimming, reduce risk, and optimize resources use.