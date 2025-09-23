Get ahead of vegetation risk—monitor, analyze, and proactively act to improve operational resilience
Protecting electrical lines, power plants, and other utility assets from unwanted vegetation is a matter of safety: falling tree branches and overgrowth brush near power lines can lead to outages, wildfire risk, and elevated hazards for people and property. Traditional manual inspections and fixed schedules are inefficient, reactive, and miss critical risks.
IBM Maximo Vegetation Management transforms imagery-data, analytics and AI into actionable insights, enabling companies to proactively identify high-risk areas, helping to prioritize tree trimming, reduce risk, and optimize resources use.
Prevent outages by identifying and addressing vegetation threats early.
Reduce manual inspections and emergency maintenance costs by prioritizing high-risk areas.
Prioritize assets by using key performance indicators (KPIs) tracking the condition of vegetation and setting priorities.
Gain data insights and track work orders and execution through a unified product.
IBM Maximo Vegetation Management enables utilities to proactively identify high-risk areas and hazard trees located near critical assets. By combining satellite and LiDAR imagery with AI-powered risk scoring, the solution pinpoints vegetation that poses the greatest threat to transmission and distribution lines. This helps maintenance and operations leaders focus resources where they are needed most—reducing outage risks, improving safety, and protecting grid reliability.
With IBM Maximo Vegetation Management, insurers can leverage satellite and LiDAR imagery combined with AI-powered risk scoring to gain precise, up-to-date insights into vegetation risks across large portfolios. This allows underwriters to assess risk more accurately, price policies with confidence, and flag high-risk properties for proactive mitigation. In the event of a claim, insurers can also use historical vegetation data to validate conditions before the incident, speeding up the claims process and reducing fraud. The result is reduced losses, improved customer trust, and stronger financial performance.
For transportation companies, unmanaged vegetation can block signals, damage infrastructure, and create safety hazards along railways, highways, and airports. IBM Maximo Vegetation Management helps monitor vegetation growth across extensive corridors, using satellite and LiDAR imagery combined with AI risk scoring to pinpoint the areas that pose the highest risk. By prioritizing trimming and integrating work orders for faster response, transportation operators can reduce delays, improve passenger and cargo safety, and extend the life of critical infrastructure.
Get started with a product tour or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from Maximo.