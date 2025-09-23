Vegetation management with IBM Maximo Application Suite

Get ahead of vegetation risk—monitor, analyze, and proactively act to improve operational resilience

Illustration of IBM Maximo Vegetation Management step-by-step activities

Turning risk into resilience

Protecting electrical lines, power plants, and other utility assets from unwanted vegetation is a matter of safety: falling tree branches and overgrowth brush near power lines can lead to outages, wildfire risk, and elevated hazards for people and property. Traditional manual inspections and fixed schedules are inefficient, reactive, and miss critical risks. 

IBM Maximo Vegetation Management transforms imagery-data, analytics and AI into actionable insights, enabling companies to proactively identify high-risk areas, helping to prioritize tree trimming, reduce risk, and optimize resources use.
Reduced outage risk

Prevent outages by identifying and addressing vegetation threats early.
Increased cost efficiency

Reduce manual inspections and emergency maintenance costs by prioritizing high-risk areas.
Risk-based prioritization

Prioritize assets by using key performance indicators (KPIs) tracking the condition of vegetation and setting priorities.
Optimized maintenance

Gain data insights and track work orders and execution through a unified product.

Key capabilities

IBM Maximo Vegetation Management assets screenshot
Gain insights with remote vegetation monitoring

IBM Maximo Vegetation Management helps managers and stakeholders better understand the current state of vegetation across a territory by using remote vegetation management.

Understanding the average and maximum height of trees is crucial for identifying trees that might pose a threat to utility services. It is also important for summarizing vegetation encroachment in defined buffer zones around assets. The tool scales automatically, assessing vegetation growth across hundreds of miles of power lines and allowing prioritization of tree pruning and tree removal in work corridors, segments and zones.
IBM Maximo Vegetation Management assets screenshot
Customize KPIs and scoring

IBM Maximo Vegetation Management uses satellite imagery and LiDAR data to evaluate vegetation spans through key metrics and KPIs, such as distance to power conductors or encroachment into buffer zones. The solution assigns risk scores to help identify and prioritize brush removal efforts. By combining these insights with other data layers, users can build an integrated vegetation management plan—complete with custom dashboards, alerts, decision-making metrics, and flexible data export options.
IBM Maximo Vegetation Management assets screenshot
Assess vegetation species and risks

The tool provides insights into tree species, including the identification of hazard trees that pose a fall risk, and it predicts areas where trimming can help protect transmission lines and other assets. With customizable dashboards and alerts, vegetation managers can optimize preventive maintenance cycles, strengthen proactive asset management strategies, respond quickly, and reduce dependence on costly manual inspections.
IBM Maximo Vegetation Management work order tracking screenshot
Work order management

IBM Maximo Vegetation Management has a unified work order management integration tool that helps transform insights into action in a unified product that tracks execution, compliance and contractor performance—all in one place.
IBM Maximo Vegetation Management assets screenshot
Use cases
Energy and utilities

IBM Maximo Vegetation Management enables utilities to proactively identify high-risk areas and hazard trees located near critical assets. By combining satellite and LiDAR imagery with AI-powered risk scoring, the solution pinpoints vegetation that poses the greatest threat to transmission and distribution lines. This helps maintenance and operations leaders focus resources where they are needed most—reducing outage risks, improving safety, and protecting grid reliability.

Insurance

With IBM Maximo Vegetation Management, insurers can leverage satellite and LiDAR imagery combined with AI-powered risk scoring to gain precise, up-to-date insights into vegetation risks across large portfolios. This allows underwriters to assess risk more accurately, price policies with confidence, and flag high-risk properties for proactive mitigation. In the event of a claim, insurers can also use historical vegetation data to validate conditions before the incident, speeding up the claims process and reducing fraud. The result is reduced losses, improved customer trust, and stronger financial performance.
Transportation

For transportation companies, unmanaged vegetation can block signals, damage infrastructure, and create safety hazards along railways, highways, and airports. IBM Maximo Vegetation Management helps monitor vegetation growth across extensive corridors, using satellite and LiDAR imagery combined with AI risk scoring to pinpoint the areas that pose the highest risk. By prioritizing trimming and integrating work orders for faster response, transportation operators can reduce delays, improve passenger and cargo safety, and extend the life of critical infrastructure.
Take the next steps

Get started with a product tour or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from Maximo. 

