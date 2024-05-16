IBM® LTO Ultrium 7 Data Cartridge is a 6 TB tape storage medium available as a rewritable or as non-erasable, non-rewritable WORM model.

With more than double the storage capacity of previous generations, IBM LTO Ultrium 7 Data Cartridge provides rapid, reliable access to your data and helps ensure business resilience. It delivers 6 TB native capacity and up to 15 TB of compressed capacity for significantly greater efficiency and performance. This exceptional capacity helps reduce the number of cartridges and the amount of equipment, space and labor associated with tape-based data storage.