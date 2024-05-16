IBM® LTO Ultrium 7 Data Cartridge is a 6 TB tape storage medium available as a rewritable or as non-erasable, non-rewritable WORM model.
With more than double the storage capacity of previous generations, IBM LTO Ultrium 7 Data Cartridge provides rapid, reliable access to your data and helps ensure business resilience. It delivers 6 TB native capacity and up to 15 TB of compressed capacity for significantly greater efficiency and performance. This exceptional capacity helps reduce the number of cartridges and the amount of equipment, space and labor associated with tape-based data storage.
High capacity and performance with exceptional reliability
Leverage tape cartridge portability to facilitate remote, offline data storage for superior protection from natural or man-made threats that can impact online or on-site data storage.
Leverage 6 TB native capacity and up to 15 TB of compressed capacity for significantly greater efficiency and performance, as well as reduced cartridge, equipment, space and labor requirements.
Allow users and applications to directly retrieve files from tape rather than rely on third-party applications to enhance data access and potentially reduce software licensing costs and dependencies.
Facilitates remote, offline data storage for superior protection from natural or man-made threats. You can also reduce the risk of data loss or corruption.
Enable data file search and retrieval using directory tree structures and drag-and-drop techniques. The solution significantly enhances data access and retrieval and potentially reduces or eliminates software licensing costs and dependencies for data retrieval from tape.
Ensure compatibility with LTO Ultrium 7 vendors’ tape drive and automation products. The solution also reduces your data storage investment risk by using open standards-based tape technology. Also, a new initialization feature will allow you to use new LTO generation 7 cartridges as LTO-8 Type M media cartridges ready to be initialized on site to increase capacity from 6 TB to 9 TB.
Available in rewritable and write-once-read-many (WORM) cartridge models and with custom, as well as blank and RFID-embedded cartridge labels.
IBM flexible payment plans help align infrastructure investments with workload needs.
Optimize archival cost with a true physical air gap protection and an intuitive management system from a single global name space.
Support media re-use by enabling the drive to reformat and upgrade prior generation media cartridges.