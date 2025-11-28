Bidging the gap between no-code creativity and developer control
Langflow is an open-source visual framework for creating and managing AI-powered workflows. It allows users to design, test, and deploy applications that use Large Language Models (LLMs) — all through an easy drag-and-drop interface.
With Langflow, you can connect various components like APIs, prompts, and data sources into a single logical “flow” that defines your AI system’s behavior.
Install Langflow via the open-source, desktop, or watonx.Orchestrate integration. Then, create a new project or start from a template in the Store.
Add, connect, and configure components.
Open the Playground to test your flow with queries, view component responses, and inspect logs to understand the reasoning process.
Enable API access in flow settings, copy the code snippet for your language, add your Langflow API key, and deploy via Docker or a remote server as needed.
Product
Description
Key features
Deployment
Resources
Langflow Open Source
AI Agent Builder
· Visual flow builder
· 100+ integration
· Community support
· Full source access
Self-Hosted
Langflow Desktop
Local development environment
· Offline development
· Full IDE experience
· Local LLM support
· Export to cloud-ready
Local Machine
Langflow Integration with watsonx Orchestrate
Build in Langflow, deploy in watsonx Orchestrate
Integrated with watsonx Orchestrate
Langflow Elite Support
Paid support for Langflow OSS users