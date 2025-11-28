Langflow

What is Langflow

Langflow is an open-source visual framework for creating and managing AI-powered workflows. It allows users to design, test, and deploy applications that use Large Language Models (LLMs) — all through an easy drag-and-drop interface. 

With Langflow, you can connect various components like APIs, prompts, and data sources into a single logical “flow” that defines your AI system’s behavior. 

Dec 3, 2025 webinar: From Prototype to Production

Learn how to deploy Langflow-built AI workflows seamlessly in watsonx Orchestrate.

Key Features

Lasngflow screenshot for low and no code UI
No-code / low-code interface

Build and extend with a no-code/low-code interface for non-developers and a Python backend for developers who want full control.

 

Langflow tools screenshot
Integrate seamlessly

Integrate seamlessly with your existing tools and workflows.

Screenshot langflow deployment options
Deploy anywhere

Deploy anywhere — run locally or in the cloud in just minutes.

Langflow screenshot for embeddable UI
Embed and scale your flows

Embed and scale your flows with custom UIs and agents that access all your components as tools.

How it works

Set up Langflow

Install Langflow via the open-source, desktop, or watonx.Orchestrate integration. Then, create a new project or start from a template in the Store.

Build the Flow

Add, connect, and configure components.

Test the flow

Open the Playground to test your flow with queries, view component responses, and inspect logs to understand the reasoning process.

Deploy

Enable API access in flow settings, copy the code snippet for your language, add your Langflow API key, and deploy via Docker or a remote server as needed.

Product

Description

Key features

Deployment

Resources

Langflow Open Source

AI Agent Builder

·       Visual flow builder

·       100+ integration

·       Community support

·       Full source access

Self-Hosted

Quickstart guide

Langflow Desktop

Local development environment

·       Offline development

·       Full IDE experience

·       Local LLM support

·       Export to cloud-ready

Local Machine

 

Langflow Integration with watsonx Orchestrate

Build in Langflow, deploy in watsonx Orchestrate

 

Integrated with watsonx Orchestrate

 

Langflow Elite Support

Paid support for Langflow OSS users

 

 

 

Resources

Langflow Desktop Quckstart
Download and install the standalone desktop version for macOS or Windows to get up and running quickly.
Use Case Templates
Leverage ready-made, low-code AI workflow templates for tasks like development, research, and customer support, helping users quickly build and deploy language-model-powered applications.
Take the next step

Get started now with IBM Langflow 

