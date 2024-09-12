Register for upcoming Instana webinars to watch live demos, get updates on new features and ask our product experts your Instana platform questions.
Learn why IBM Instana Observability is the next generation tool for traditional monitoring and application observability of your entire IT landscape.
Watch our past webinars to learn how to get the most out of observability from mobile to mainframe.
Learn how IBM Instana enhances application performance, and resolve issues, before they have a chance to impact customers.
Watch this webinar to learn how you can redefine AWS performance monitoring for cloud-native applications by deploying the IBM Instana self-hosted offering on your AWS private cloud.
In this session, we’ll demonstrate Instana’s newest functionality for custom dashboards: tables, histograms, and more. Then, we’ll put it all together to show how we observe our data ingestion streams in Kafka.
Use abstract models to help navigate your re-architecting efforts in a continuously changing environment.
Hear this cloud-native transformation success story. A need for reliability and agility led Tipico to migrate from a monolithic architecture to microservices in the cloud.
Understand the monitoring technology landscape, examine the pros and cons of primary methods and explore how teams can leverage observability to become more efficient and innovative.
Watch this webinar to understand why automated monitoring is required to achieve successful CI/CD, how the CI/CD process creates application monitoring challenges and why manual processes slow down the entire pipeline.
Learn how Instana’s EUM helps make every customer interaction well understood and continually improves the overall experience.
Learn how and where technology leaders should be prioritizing their time and budget to help owners and end-users innovate faster with less resources.
Watch this on-demand webinar to learn the absolute necessities when it comes to monitoring these critical orchestrated applications.
Understand how containers and microservices create chaos in your applications and why traditional monitoring tools struggle with containerized applications. Then watch a demo of Instana’s APM solution for managing containerized microservice applications.
Watch this webinar to learn about the new requirements for DevOps and SRE teams, and how instant SLA management can be achieved with Instana and Apica.
In this session, we will show you how to ensure success with your application migration by using Instana to plan for all contingencies, assess application health during migration, and ensure availability after migration.
Hear from IBM experts about how you can leverage Instana, Turbonomic and Apptio to balance and maximize IT performance and business value.
IBM Instana provides real-time observability that everyone—and anyone—can use. It delivers quick-time-to-value while ensuring your observability strategy can keep up with the dynamic complexity of today’s environments, and tomorrow’s. From mobile to mainframe, Instana supports over 250 technologies and growing.