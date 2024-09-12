Watch our past webinars to learn how to get the most out of observability from mobile to mainframe.

Webinar Achieving operational efficiency through AI-infused Incident Remediation Learn how IBM Instana enhances application performance, and resolve issues, before they have a chance to impact customers.

Webinar The Essential Role of Observability in the AWS Monitoring Cloud Journey Watch this webinar to learn how you can redefine AWS performance monitoring for cloud-native applications by deploying the IBM Instana self-hosted offering on your AWS private cloud.

Webinar Instana deep dive on metrics & custom dashboards: How Instana observes Instana In this session, we’ll demonstrate Instana’s newest functionality for custom dashboards: tables, histograms, and more. Then, we’ll put it all together to show how we observe our data ingestion streams in Kafka.

Webinar Migrating to the cloud: Keeping your operations stable in an unstable world Use abstract models to help navigate your re-architecting efforts in a continuously changing environment.

Webinar Migrating from monoliths to cloud-native microservices Hear this cloud-native transformation success story. A need for reliability and agility led Tipico to migrate from a monolithic architecture to microservices in the cloud.

Webinar Observability isn’t just the new word for monitoring Understand the monitoring technology landscape, examine the pros and cons of primary methods and explore how teams can leverage observability to become more efficient and innovative.

Webinar Monitoring at the speed of DevOps Watch this webinar to understand why automated monitoring is required to achieve successful CI/CD, how the CI/CD process creates application monitoring challenges and why manual processes slow down the entire pipeline.

Webinar Mind blowing end user monitoring (EUM) Learn how Instana’s EUM helps make every customer interaction well understood and continually improves the overall experience.

Webinar Delivering exceptional customer experience through unbounded analytics Learn how and where technology leaders should be prioritizing their time and budget to help owners and end-users innovate faster with less resources.

Webinar The ultimate application monitoring guide for kubernetes Watch this on-demand webinar to learn the absolute necessities when it comes to monitoring these critical orchestrated applications.

Webinar Finding the needle in the containerized haystack Understand how containers and microservices create chaos in your applications and why traditional monitoring tools struggle with containerized applications. Then watch a demo of Instana’s APM solution for managing containerized microservice applications.

Webinar Instant service level monitoring for site reliability engineering Watch this webinar to learn about the new requirements for DevOps and SRE teams, and how instant SLA management can be achieved with Instana and Apica.

Webinar Instana Add-on for Amazon EKS Blueprints In this session, we will show you how to ensure success with your application migration by using Instana to plan for all contingencies, assess application health during migration, and ensure availability after migration.