Turbonomic Monitoring

You can maximize the benefits of Turbonomic and Instana by setting up a two-way integration. To do this, you need to configure Turbonomic to fetch data from Instana (listed above); and then configure Instana by using the Turbonomic sensor to receive data (or actions) from Turbonomic. After you install the Instana agent, you must enable the Turbonomic sensor in the agent configuration file. Then, you can view performance-related actions from Turbonomic in the Instana UI.

The Turbonomic sensor polls Turbonomic APIs every 10 minutes to retrieve the executed and recommended actions. The sensor uses a unique key (SnapshotID) to link Instana entities with the corresponding Turbonomic actions.