The Instana agent is packaged for Tanzu as a Tile that provides automation in deploying and managing the Instana Agent across an entire Tanzu foundation. The Instana tile is integrated into the Tanzu provisioning mechanisms. When a new VM is spawned or a new service is provisioned, the Instana Agent is automatically installed on it. When deployed into a foundation, Instana automatically provides visibility at the container, infrastructure, and application level, organizing data into context rich dependency relationships with its Dynamic Graph backend model. The Instana Agent provides: