The Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes (OKE) (link resides outside ibm.com) is a hosted Kubernetes cluster (IAAS – Infrastructure As A Service) provided by Oracle and highly integratable with other Oracle Cloud offerings. As with other Kubernetes engines like Google Kubernetes Engine, Red Hat OpenShift or Azure AKS, Instana’s comprehensive OKE Monitoring includes the ability to monitor the Kubernetes system, the orchestrated containers, infrastructure and the applications that are running in OKE.
To help optimize OKE application performance and automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic Kubernetes Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide comprehensive Cloud, Kubernetes, Infrastructure, Application and Service monitoring capabilities:
Comprehensive monitoring of a Kubernetes infrastructure provided by Oracle requires performance visibility for the virtual hosts, running pods, containers and orchestration, and any applications and services deployed on the cluster.
Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor the Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all Kubernetes instances, deployed service technologies, configures the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests immediately. No restarts required. Instana also automatically determines the health of the OKE cluster.
Once deployed, the Instana Agent automatically identifies all running Kubernetes nodes – then automatically deploys and configures Instana’s Kubernetes Monitoring sensor. Instana’s curated knowledge base already knows what performance metrics are relevant for collection and how to collect them. Additional metrics are collected, to monitor the OKE cluster health. Since Instana’s automatic configuration collects all relevant information, monitoring an hosted Kubernetes cluster couldn’t be easier.
With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and health signatures from the curated knowledge base, Instana automatically detects issues inside the Kubernetes cluster and service incidents. In failure situations, Instana automates, based on severity, incident escalation and root cause identification, helping you solve issues before users are impacted.
In addition to performance and health data, Instana’s Kubernetes Monitoring sensor also collects configuration data for Kubernetes, pods and containers, allowing Instana to analyze and correlate configuration data and changes with application and service performance information.
All Kubernetes performance and configuration information is summarized in a single Monitoring Dashboard, showing all relevant information in a single place for easy problem-solving and performance optimization.
OKE performance monitoring centers around service metrics and their interactions with other services or data stores. Instana automatically identifies and collects the relevant service metrics.
Instana’s OKE Monitoring includes four types of data; Cluster Data, Deployment Information, Pod Measurements, Node Measurements:
Further information on the different sensor information is available in the Instana Kubernetes Engine Management Documentation
