The Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes (OKE) (link resides outside ibm.com) is a hosted Kubernetes cluster (IAAS – Infrastructure As A Service) provided by Oracle and highly integratable with other Oracle Cloud offerings. As with other Kubernetes engines like Google Kubernetes Engine, Red Hat OpenShift or Azure AKS, Instana’s comprehensive OKE Monitoring includes the ability to monitor the Kubernetes system, the orchestrated containers, infrastructure and the applications that are running in OKE.

To help optimize OKE application performance and automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic Kubernetes Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide comprehensive Cloud, Kubernetes, Infrastructure, Application and Service monitoring capabilities:

Discovery of Kubernetes nodes and deployed services

Automatic code instrumentation and tracing for Java, Node, .NET and 7 other languages

Automatic mapping of dependencies between applications, services, containers, Kubernetes clusters, and physical or virtual hosts

Tracing of all end-to-end requests across all systems and services

Application, Service, Infrastructure, Kubernetes and Cloud health monitoring

Comprehensive monitoring of a Kubernetes infrastructure provided by Oracle requires performance visibility for the virtual hosts, running pods, containers and orchestration, and any applications and services deployed on the cluster.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor the Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all Kubernetes instances, deployed service technologies, configures the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests immediately. No restarts required. Instana also automatically determines the health of the OKE cluster.