Instana’s OpenShift Monitoring Sensor can be deployed in any of the above environments. The Instana Agent is deployed as a Daemon Set targeted to run on selected Nodes. The Agent automatically detects all the technology stacks deployed to the Kubernetes Pods on each Node, then loads the appropriate monitoring sensors and immediately sends metric data immediately. An example YAML file is available in the documentation.

To help optimize OpenShift application performance and automate performance management workflows, Instana’s automatic OpenShift Observability & Monitoring goes beyond simple metrics to provide comprehensive Cloud, Kubernetes, Infrastructure, Application and Service monitoring capabilities:

Discovery of Kubernetes nodes and deployed services

Automatic code instrumentation and tracing for Java, Node, .NET and 7 other languages

Automatic mapping of applications, containers and Kubernetes clusters

Tracing of all end-to-end requests across all systems and services

Application, Service, Infrastructure, Kubernetes and Cloud health monitoring

Comprehensive OpenShift infrastructure observability with requires performance monitoring of virtual hosts, nodes, clusters and pods. In addition, all operating containers are managed, along with the infrastructure and application services running inside them.

Instana is fastest wat to achieve full observability of applications running on a Red Hat OpenShift stack. Instana’s agent automatically discovers and monitors all Kubernetes instances with pre-configured K8s monitoring sensors. Every application is mapped, monitored, traced and profiled – automatically.