Giant Swarm ( link resides outside ibm.com), a K8s Managed Service Provider (MSP), is focused on helping organizations manage their K8s performance at scale. Users leave the day-to-day administration and maintenance of their clusters in the capable hands of Giant Swarm. Instana’s automated Giant Swarm monitoring has the same automatic monitoring capabilities as our best-in-class Kubernetes monitoring. Instana Application Monitoring encompasses automatic discovery, deployment, configuration, health determination, and performance monitoring.
With Giant Swarm proactively managing the K8s infrastructure, organizations are freed from needing to manage multiple Kubernetes clusters. This eliminates worry about the typical operational and security challenges that Kubernetes deployments can entail. Monitoring Giant Swarm environments and the applications running in those clusters and containers requires the ability to understand how different application components run within Kubernetes.
Monitoring Giant Swarm managed Kubernetes based applications requires performance visibility at the Cluster, Node, Namespace, Deployment, Kubernetes Service, and Pod level. Instana automates the discovery and monitoring of Kubernetes based applications. After a quick installation of the Instana agent into the cluster, the agent automatically discovers all software components running in the environment, deploys the appropriate application monitoring sensors, and begins tracing every application request end-to-end.
Once deployed within a Giant Swarm managed environment, the Instana Agent automatically identifies all running Kubernetes nodes – then deploys and configures Instana’s Kubernetes Monitoring sensor. Instana’s curated knowledge base already knows what performance metrics are relevant for collection and how to collect them.
With the help of health signatures from the curated knowledge base, Instana automatically detects issues inside the Kubernetes cluster and service incidents. Based on severity, Instana automates incident escalation and root cause identification, helping you solve issues before users are impacted.
In addition to performance and health data, Instana’s Kubernetes Monitoring sensor also collects configuration data for Kubernetes, pods, and containers, allowing Instana to analyze and correlate configuration data and changes with application and service performance information.
All Kubernetes performance and configuration information is summarized in a single Monitoring Dashboard, showing all relevant information in a single place for easy problem-solving and performance optimization.
Learn more about how to get started monitoring Giant Swarm managed Kubernetes with Instana.