With Giant Swarm proactively managing the K8s infrastructure, organizations are freed from needing to manage multiple Kubernetes clusters. This eliminates worry about the typical operational and security challenges that Kubernetes deployments can entail. Monitoring Giant Swarm environments and the applications running in those clusters and containers requires the ability to understand how different application components run within Kubernetes.

Monitoring Giant Swarm managed Kubernetes based applications requires performance visibility at the Cluster, Node, Namespace, Deployment, Kubernetes Service, and Pod level. Instana automates the discovery and monitoring of Kubernetes based applications. After a quick installation of the Instana agent into the cluster, the agent automatically discovers all software components running in the environment, deploys the appropriate application monitoring sensors, and begins tracing every application request end-to-end.