OpenSearch monitoring with Instana’s Application Monitoring solution is a key part of delivering high performance containerized microservice applications. OpenSearch (link resides outside ibm.com) is a distributed and scalable search engine, document store, and analytics platform based on Apache Lucene and built to to integrate with a log parsing engine and analytics visualization platform. It provides a full-text search engine with an HTTP interface for schema free JSON documents. Because of these capabilities, it is a highly popular enterprise platform, implemented in many potential systems to which Instana APM is applicable.

If there are any OpenSearch instances running in an environment where Instana’s Application Monitoring or Infrastructure monitoring solution is deployed, the Instana agent will automatically detect the technology and deploy the OpenSearch monitoring sensor to monitor the technology instances, gather configuration data, and monitor search calls, ensuring that every Elsaticsearch request interacts properly within the monitored application.