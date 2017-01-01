OpenSearch monitoring with Instana’s Application Monitoring solution is a key part of delivering high performance containerized microservice applications. OpenSearch (link resides outside ibm.com) is a distributed and scalable search engine, document store, and analytics platform based on Apache Lucene and built to to integrate with a log parsing engine and analytics visualization platform. It provides a full-text search engine with an HTTP interface for schema free JSON documents. Because of these capabilities, it is a highly popular enterprise platform, implemented in many potential systems to which Instana APM is applicable.
If there are any OpenSearch instances running in an environment where Instana’s Application Monitoring or Infrastructure monitoring solution is deployed, the Instana agent will automatically detect the technology and deploy the OpenSearch monitoring sensor to monitor the technology instances, gather configuration data, and monitor search calls, ensuring that every Elsaticsearch request interacts properly within the monitored application.
14 days, no credit card, full version
Recognizing that OpenSearch is a search engine focused on enterprise systems and applications, Instana’s OpenSearch monitoirng automatically collects the right metrics to monitor the integration between OpenSearch and other microservices, as well as OpenSearch performance (from the applications’ perspective) on both a node and cluster level. It’s worth noting that the OpenSearch Node level monitoring collects all the metrics as the cluster level OpenSearch monitoring, plus additional data.
Typical tracked metrics at the node level include:
Typical tracked metrics at the cluster level include:
See the Instana OpenSearch Sensor documentation for a complete list.
In the course of monitoring applications utilizing OpenSearch, Instana can infer the health of the application through capturing the metrics above, as well as certain key performance indicators. As a search engine, the search and write times are the primary KPIs that must be monitored. Tracking the number of threads queued up by either the cluster or the node that get stalled or rejected is a major indicator of poor application health.
Some more basic key performance indicators at the cluster level are:
More OpenSearch KPIs collected at the node level are:
As with the performance and configuration metrics, please see the Instana’s OpenSearch Sensor documentation for a complete list.
Instana’s Dynamic Graph is the mapping of all dependencies within the application and serves as the data store for all configuration changes detected by the OpenSearch sensor. The Dynamic Graph will then provide context to the changes and route them to the timeline in the bottom of the Instana UI. From there, users can explore specific issues, events, and changes within the context of their whole application.
Ready to start? You’ll need an Instana Trial or Account first. Already got one? The best place to begin is Instana’s Getting Started Guide.