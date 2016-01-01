A growing part of Cloud-Native Application architecture, .Net Core (link resides outside ibm.com) is the successor to Microsoft’s .Net Framework. First released in 2016, the .Net Core framework is both open source and cross platform (running on Windows, Linux and MacOS). .Net Core monitoring and tracing both require detection of .Net core instances, code-level visibility into C# and F# runtime languages and the ability to monitor performance and trace distributed requests automatically. Instana announced support for .Net Core performance management at Microsoft Ignite in 2018.

Like traditional .Net application code, C# and F# applications running on .Net Core are interpreted compiler languages (meaning they operate as byetcode), but instead of running in a JVM, they run in a CLR (Common Language Runtime). As you would expect from Microsoft, there is tight integration with Visual Studio for development, if so desired.In May of 2020, Microsoft announced that vNext of .Net Core (then at v3) would be called .Net 5 (no “Core” anymore), encompassing both frameworks into one product.