CRI-O allows K8s to use any OCI-compliant runtime for running pods. Additionally, CRI-O has support for OCI container images and is able to pull from any container registry. As such, CRI-O has been gaining in popularity as a replacement for Docker service as the container engine for Kubernetes implementations. Monitoring CRI-O environments and the applications running on those containers requires the ability to understand how different application components run within a CRI-O environment.

Managing CRI-O based applications requires performance visibility at the host, container, component, and code level. Instana automates the discovery and monitoring of CRI-O applications. After a quick installation of the Instana agent into the virtual or physical host, the agent automatically discovers all containers and software components running in the environment, deploys the appropriate monitoring sensors, and begins tracing every application request end-to-end.