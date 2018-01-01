Like open source Kubernetes (K8s), commercial Kubernetes services like CoreOS Tectonic are difficult to monitor, especially when trying to understand how application performance is connected to the Kubernetes system. CoreOS Tectonic is a hosted Kubernetes cluster, which is delivered as Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) provided by CoreOS (which was acquired by Red Hat in early 2018). Instana’s CoreOS Tectonic Monitoring, part of our broader APM and application infrastructure monitoring solutions, provides comprehensive visibility into Tectonic, the Kubernetes Engine, containers, the application infrastructure platforms running in the containers, and the applications that run across the entire system.

Instana’s automated Kubernetes Monitoring helps Operations, DevOps and Engineering teams to to optimize application performance and better automate performance management workflows by going beyond simple metrics to provide advanced monitoring features:

Discovery of Kubernetes nodes and deployed services

Automatic code instrumentation of deployed services (when applicable)

Visualization of service dependency maps

Tracing of 100% of requests across all systems and services

Application and service health monitoring

Comprehensive monitoring of CoreOS Tectonic infrastructure requires performance visibility for the virtual hosts, running pods, containers and orchestration, as well as any applications and services deployed on the cluster.

Instana is the quickest and easiest way to monitor CoreOS Tectonic across the stack to deliver comprehensive application insights. The Instana agent automatically discovers all Kubernetes instances, deployed service technologies, deploys the necessary monitoring sensors and begins tracing applications and requests. Instana also automatically determines the health of the Tectonic cluster.