CockroachDB is a distributed SQL database that was built from the ground up to deliver on the key cloud-native primitives of horizontal scale, no single points of failure, survivability, automatable operations, and no platform-specific encumbrances. CockroachDB Monitoring is an important part of Instana’s automated application monitoring solution.
CockroachDB monitoring is part of Instana’s automated Application Performance Monitoring solution. When the Instana agent is deployed into an infrastructure where CockroachDB is running, it automatically detects CockroachDB instances, deploying and configuring itself to monitor CockroachDB along with its configuration data and performance metrics. This all happens without any human setup or configuration.
After automatically deploying its CockroachDB monitoring sensor, Instana immediately maps out the CockroachDB infrastructure. The Instana agent sends all data back to our Dynamic Graph model, which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Instana collects data both at the node and cluster levels. Instana starts with a complete set of CockroachDB configuration data:
Instana also collects a comprehensive set of performance metrics:
A complete list is available in the Instana CockroachDB Monitoring Documentation.
