After automatically deploying its CockroachDB monitoring sensor, Instana immediately maps out the CockroachDB infrastructure. The Instana agent sends all data back to our Dynamic Graph model, which stores and contextualizes all collected monitoring data. Instana collects data both at the node and cluster levels. Instana starts with a complete set of CockroachDB configuration data:

Node Id

Cluster Id

Cache

Status

Instana also collects a comprehensive set of performance metrics:

SQL Connection Count

SQL Reads

SQL Writes

Total Ranges

Under-replicated Ranges

Unavailable Ranges

A complete list is available in the Instana CockroachDB Monitoring Documentation.