Apache Tomcat Monitoring

Apache Tomcat is an open source Java Servlet Container developed by the Apache Software Foundation, released under the Apache License version 2 (link resides outside ibm.com) , and provides a pure Java implementation of an HTTP web server. Through its development, additional features have been implemented as Java Enterprise Edition specifications functioning as components. Catalina is a servlet container that can take an environment’s pre-existing authentication information and implement standard Container Managed Security. Coyote is Tomcat’s connection protocol that routes calls between the server and the client. As Tomcat’s JSP engine, Jasper manages all the JSP files and converts them to usable code. For full details, please see Tomcat’s documentation (link resides outside ibm.com).

After deployment into a client environment, Instana will automatically map out the entire infrastructure and identify what technologies are interacting with one another with its Dynamic Graph back-end model.