Instana’s Apache Kafka sensor gathers all critical metrics to determine the health of each Kafka instance and the performance of all data pipelines on the cluster. Tracking Kafka configuration data allows Instana to monitor changes to the Kafka instances and correlate those changes to any overall performance issues.

The Kafka performance and configuration is summarized in a single dashboard that combines all information about setup, infrastructure, service levels and transactions. The dashboard allows IT Ops and DevOps to see all relevant Kafka data in a single place for easy-problem solving and performance optimization.

Kafka performance monitoring centers around metrics relevant to its interactions with the data pipelines and dependent applications that live in and around the Kafka cluster. Instana automatically identifies and collects all relevant metrics. Below are some sample screenshots of an Instana Kafka dashboard: