Welcome to IBM® Instana®. We are excited you've taken the first step to observing your environment.
Instana highlights
Observability in 6 minutes
Experience a dynamic, 6-minute demo that unveils the immense capabilities offered by Instana's cutting-edge application performance monitoring (APM) and automated observability platform. This engaging presentation provides valuable insights into the functionality and operational mechanisms of Instana, debunking misconceptions surrounding its cost implications.
How to install the Instana agent on Kubernetes
In this informative video tutorial, we'll guide you through the step-by-step process for installing the Instana agent on Kubernetes. Once you install the agent, everything is automatic: inspect Kubernetes namespaces, deployments, pods, services and more.
How to create Application Perspectives
In this informative video tutorial, we'll guide you through the step-by-step process on how to create Application Perspectives in Instana. Instana's Application Perspectives makes it easy to test and compare the performance of new client-side application features, helping you know if a new feature is ready for large scale production deployment.
How to create alerts and custom dashboards
SmartAlerts are now available for our customers using end-user monitoring (EUM) with their client-side applications. If you are monitoring a website, you can get started by clicking on the “Add Alert” button on your performance dashboard. The upgrade will optimize your user experience with detailed browser performance data correlated to backend performance.
How to monitor a website with Instana EUM
In this in-depth demo, we invite you to explore the powerful capabilities of Instana's end-user monitoring (EUM) feature for website monitoring. Gain a comprehensive understanding of how Instana empowers you to monitor and enhance the user experience on your website. Join us as we take you on a step-by-step journey through the process of setting up Instana EUM for your website. You'll learn how to effortlessly collect and analyze valuable user-centric data and real-user performance metrics.
How to harness Instana for valuable pipeline feedback
In this informative tutorial, we walk you through the process of using Instana for pipeline feedback. Discover how Instana can provide invaluable insights to enhance your pipeline performance and optimize your software development lifecycle.
