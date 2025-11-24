IBM® IMS™ Tools Base for z/OS®, part of the IBM IMS Tools portfolio, provides common infrastructure for various IMS Tools offerings. IMS Tools Base offers components that support key strategic architectures, technologies and services used by IMS Tools. It includes autonomics for recurring database monitoring, alerting and maintenance tasks. The IMS Administration Foundation for z/OS component of IMS Tools Base provides a Zowe™-based web browser interface to many IMS functions.

Extra functions are available in the web user interface for customers with one or more of these options: IBM Library Integrity Utilities for z/OS, IMS Database Utility Solution for z/OS, IMS Database Solution Pack for z/OS, IMS Fast Path Solution Pack for z/OS, IMS Recovery Solution Pack for z/OS.