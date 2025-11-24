A common infrastructure shared by various IMS Tools offerings
IBM® IMS™ Tools Base for z/OS®, part of the IBM IMS Tools portfolio, provides common infrastructure for various IMS Tools offerings. IMS Tools Base offers components that support key strategic architectures, technologies and services used by IMS Tools. It includes autonomics for recurring database monitoring, alerting and maintenance tasks. The IMS Administration Foundation for z/OS component of IMS Tools Base provides a Zowe™-based web browser interface to many IMS functions.
Extra functions are available in the web user interface for customers with one or more of these options: IBM Library Integrity Utilities for z/OS, IMS Database Utility Solution for z/OS, IMS Database Solution Pack for z/OS, IMS Fast Path Solution Pack for z/OS, IMS Recovery Solution Pack for z/OS.
Manage IMS systems with a Zowe-based web UI to view resources, issue commands, and monitor databases with ease.
Use the Autonomics Director to support automation of tools execution.
Take advantage of the Policy Services component for extended notification services.
Get information about how to maintain and use the product.
IMS Tools product publication, program directories and other related technical content in PDF format.
Learn more about the IBM Tools Base Autonomics Director, a key component of the IBM Tools Base for z/OS.
Learn about the latest product news and information.