Effectively manage multiple IMS systems
IMS™ Sysplex Manager for z/OS® is a single point of control for IMS system operations. It enables you to manage multiple IMS systems in a sysplex or IMSplex environment. It provides a real-time and centralized display of IMS sysplex and IMSplex information through a single interface and automates the handling of specific error situations reducing complexity for system programmers.
IMS Sysplex Manager provides a dashboard feature that allows you to monitor the health of IMS systems. You can use the dashboard to see critical data from key areas, including alerts that indicate when user-defined thresholds are exceeded.
Easily monitor and control IMS systems and Sysplex resources, including components, regions, CSL RM, coupling facility and shared queues—while issuing Type 1 and Type 2 commands.
Build a custom dashboard that enables you to check the overall health of your IMS systems at a glance.
Record command input and output messages from all sources—together with master terminal operator (MTO) messages—in the same history database.
Get more control over where transactions should be processed with affinity routing. Gain direct control over the shared message queue workload balance to better manage availability.
IMS Sysplex Manager for z/OS keeps an inventory of all key IMS system components. It also tracks all defined and active IMS system parameters. It can issue both Type 1 and Type 2 IMS commands, and both types of commands can be routed to multiple IMS systems. The IMS Sysplex Manager monitors the dependent regions and tracks availability, transaction classes and which regions are holding the most database locks and creating the most contention.
IMS Sysplex Manager monitors the key resources in the IMS environment, including transactions, programs, databases, LTERMs and terminals. It allows you to alter resource status from a single control point. In the Common Service Layer (CSL) environment, the IMS Resource Manager (RM) tracks the global state of key IMS resources. IMS Sysplex Manager provides real-time monitoring of the RM resources and allows you to choose resources by owner or by type of resource.
In an IMS data sharing environment, applications can hold IRLM database locks for so long that they cause contention issues for specific database resources. IMS Sysplex Manager can automatically identify applications that cause this type of problem. IMS Sysplex Manager also tracks transaction routing statistics. It provides buffer overflow protection by failing insert calls after user-specified thresholds have been reached.
IMS Sysplex Manager allows you to create your own customizable dashboard to monitor the IMS system activity. Through this dashboard, you can manage the overall health of the IMS system in a single glance. You are able to set up alerts when user-defined “thresholds” are reached and log these alert conditions for future analysis.
IMS Sysplex Manager allows defining transactions (by name or class) that have affinity to one or more IMS systems in the shared queue group. You can create and update affinity for transaction destinations. Affinity routing gives you more control over where a transaction or group of transactions should be processed. You can dynamically change or add IMS Sysplex Manager affinity definitions without restarting IMS or without deleting and reallocating CQS affinity structure.