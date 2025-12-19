IMS Sysplex Manager for z/OS

Effectively manage multiple IMS systems

Read the data sheet
Illustration of a laptop with various symbols and shapes surrounding it.

Single point of control for IMS system operations

IMS™ Sysplex Manager for z/OS® is a single point of control for IMS system operations. It enables you to manage multiple IMS systems in a sysplex or IMSplex environment. It provides a real-time and centralized display of IMS sysplex and IMSplex information through a single interface and automates the handling of specific error situations reducing complexity for system programmers.

IMS Sysplex Manager provides a dashboard feature that allows you to monitor the health of IMS systems. You can use the dashboard to see critical data from key areas, including alerts that indicate when user-defined thresholds are exceeded.
Manage IMS and Sysplex comprehensively

Easily monitor and control IMS systems and Sysplex resources, including components, regions, CSL RM, coupling facility and shared queues—while issuing Type 1 and Type 2 commands.
Customize your own dashboard

Build a custom dashboard that enables you to check the overall health of your IMS systems at a glance.
Enable easier auditing and troubleshooting

Record command input and output messages from all sources—together with master terminal operator (MTO) messages—in the same history database.
Create and update affinity routing

Get more control over where transactions should be processed with affinity routing. Gain direct control over the shared message queue workload balance to better manage availability.

Features

Manage IMS systems effectively

IMS Sysplex Manager for z/OS keeps an inventory of all key IMS system components. It also tracks all defined and active IMS system parameters. It can issue both Type 1 and Type 2 IMS commands, and both types of commands can be routed to multiple IMS systems. The IMS Sysplex Manager monitors the dependent regions and tracks availability, transaction classes and which regions are holding the most database locks and creating the most contention.

A person working at an office on a computer in a factory

Control your IMS sysplex

IMS Sysplex Manager monitors the key resources in the IMS environment, including transactions, programs, databases, LTERMs and terminals. It allows you to alter resource status from a single control point. In the Common Service Layer (CSL) environment, the IMS Resource Manager (RM) tracks the global state of key IMS resources. IMS Sysplex Manager provides real-time monitoring of the RM resources and allows you to choose resources by owner or by type of resource.

A person working on a computer in an office with coworkers in the background

Enhance IMS data sharing and SQs

In an IMS data sharing environment, applications can hold IRLM database locks for so long that they cause contention issues for specific database resources. IMS Sysplex Manager can automatically identify applications that cause this type of problem. IMS Sysplex Manager also tracks transaction routing statistics. It provides buffer overflow protection by failing insert calls after user-specified thresholds have been reached.

Three people working together in front of a computer

Customize your own dashboard monitor

IMS Sysplex Manager allows you to create your own customizable dashboard to monitor the IMS system activity. Through this dashboard, you can manage the overall health of the IMS system in a single glance. You are able to set up alerts when user-defined “thresholds” are reached and log these alert conditions for future analysis.

Computer monitors on a desk displaying various metrics

Gain transaction affinity routing

IMS Sysplex Manager allows defining transactions (by name or class) that have affinity to one or more IMS systems in the shared queue group. You can create and update affinity for transaction destinations. Affinity routing gives you more control over where a transaction or group of transactions should be processed. You can dynamically change or add IMS Sysplex Manager affinity definitions without restarting IMS or without deleting and reallocating CQS affinity structure.

Two people working together on a laptop
Illustration of a person interacting with a complex modular system
IMS Transaction Manager Solution Pack for z/OS
Get the tools that you need to effectively monitor and manage your IMS Transaction Manager environment.
Illustration of a person working on a laptop connected to a complex cloud-based system
IMS Tools
Enhance the performance of your IMS systems with on-demand, application-specific database and transaction management tools.
Illustration of a database with multiple folders and a server
IMS Database Utility Solution for z/OS
Support offline database reorganizations and manage full-function IMS databases and HALDBs.
Illustration of a person in front of a laptop connected to the cloud
IMS Recovery Solution Pack for z/OS
Use a suite of software that provides an integrated solution for simultaneous backup and recovery of multiple datasets and fast path areas.

Resources

IBM Documentation
Get information about how to maintain and use the product.
IMS Sysplex Manager for z/OS overview
Review a presentation that provides an overview of the product.
IMS Tools Solution Packs frequently asked questions
Find the answers to and learn hints and tips for optimal setup of IMS Tools Solution Packs.
IMS Tools product documentation
IMS Tools product publication, program directories and other related technical content in PDF format.
Take the next step
Read the data sheet
More ways to explore What's New IBM Developer Community