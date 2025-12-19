IMS™ Sysplex Manager for z/OS® is a single point of control for IMS system operations. It enables you to manage multiple IMS systems in a sysplex or IMSplex environment. It provides a real-time and centralized display of IMS sysplex and IMSplex information through a single interface and automates the handling of specific error situations reducing complexity for system programmers.

IMS Sysplex Manager provides a dashboard feature that allows you to monitor the health of IMS systems. You can use the dashboard to see critical data from key areas, including alerts that indicate when user-defined thresholds are exceeded.