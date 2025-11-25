Create a randomizing module to access database segments directly or sequentially
IBM® IMS™ Sequential Randomizer Generator for z/OS® generates a randomizing module that provides access to Hierarchical Direct Access Method (HDAM), Data Entry Database (DEDB) or Partitioned HDAM (PHDAM) segments directly or sequentially. Sequential database processing offers simplicity in data storage and speed and efficiency when handling large volumes of data.
Allows access to HDAM and DEDB databases in logical key sequence without sacrificing their efficient direct access capabilities.
Adjusts randomizing module if the number of synonyms or the control interval (CI)/block utilization exceeds user-specified value—and controls number of synonyms of root segments in a database.
Uses statistics provided in the Sequential Randomizer Generator reports to monitor the efficiency of the randomizing module.
Files can be stored on magnetic tape—a low-cost storage alternative.