Validate, compare, map, recover, report and regenerate IMS database and program definitions
IMS™ Library Integrity Utilities for z/OS® helps to validate, compare, map, recover, report and regenerate many IMS libraries needed for operations. It ensures the ACB (Application Control Block), DBD (Database Description), PSB (Program Specification Block) and MFS (Message Format Service) libraries are consistent and have full integrity.
IMS Library Integrity Utilities for z/OS can map and compare database control blocks in these libraries and can re-create source members from compiled control blocks. There is also a sophisticated graphical user interface that shows the relationships between the IMS database and program definitions.
Avoid corruption caused by using an incorrect database description (DBD).
Confirm that all definitions in an IMS subsystem necessary for database operations are in place.
Compare applicable libraries and report on any differences between them.
Regenerate and recover source control statements for library members.
Analyze, maintain and tune IMS Fast Path databases with an extensive, easy-to-use utility set that includes features to help you boost system availability.
Support online database reorganizations to support 24x7 availability, and manage full-function IMS databases and HALDBs.
Enhance the performance of your IMS systems with on-demand, application-specific database and transaction management tools.