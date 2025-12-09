IMS™ Library Integrity Utilities for z/OS® helps to validate, compare, map, recover, report and regenerate many IMS libraries needed for operations. It ensures the ACB (Application Control Block), DBD (Database Description), PSB (Program Specification Block) and MFS (Message Format Service) libraries are consistent and have full integrity.

IMS Library Integrity Utilities for z/OS can map and compare database control blocks in these libraries and can re-create source members from compiled control blocks. There is also a sophisticated graphical user interface that shows the relationships between the IMS database and program definitions.